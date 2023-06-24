Hops Win Extra-Inning Thriller

June 24, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Hillsboro Hops News Release







Hillsboro, OR - The Hillsboro Hops had won just two of their last 16 games, but would turn things back around on Saturday at Ron Tonkin Field. Hillsboro struck for five runs in the sixth inning on, in the 5-4 11-inning victory. Yu-Min Lin was dominant again for Hillsboro, striking out 10 over six innings of work.

Both starting pitchers, Yu-Min Lin and Jimmy Joyce breezed through the first three innings without allowing a run. The AquaSox struck first in the fourth, on a strikeout of Alberto Rodriguez that got away from the catcher J.J. D'Orazio. This was the first of three unearned runs charged to Lin on the night.

Everett got their other two runs against Lin in the fifth, unearned again after a base hit got past the left fielder Junior Franco and rolled all the way to the fence, scoring a pair. Lin needed just 87 pitches to finish six frames, without allowing an earned run and striking out 10.

Jimmy Joyce was brilliant for the AquaSox throwing five scoreless innings without walking a batter. He struck out four and allowed three hits, leaving the game with a 3-0 lead.

The Hops scratched across a run in the sixth on a sacrifice bunt by Gary Mattis, making it 3-1. The RBI was Mattis' first of three on the afternoon.

Kyle Hill was on the bump in the eighth when the Hops tied the game. An error, two singles, two passed balls and a balk scored two more runs to even the score.

Both teams went quietly in the ninth, sending the game to extra innings. With two outs and a 1-2 count, Hogan Windish had a clutch single to right-center field, giving Everett a 4-3 lead.

Gary Mattis tied the game in the bottom of the tenth, missing a walk-off home run by inches off the top of the fence. His third RBI of the game made it 4-4.

For the second time this season, a Hops' game went to the 11th inning. Dillon Larsen retired the side in order and didn't allow the ghost runner to advance to third.

The infield was playing on the edge of the dirt and grass with the winning run at third and one out in the 11th, when Wilderd Patino hit a soft ground ball to Hogan Windish. Windish attempted to catch the runner, Channy Ortiz at the plate, but the throw was late and the Hops won their first game of the series.

The Hops were 2-for-12 with runners in scoring position and Everett was 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position, with the Hops stranding 12 on base and the AquaSox stranding 9.

Gary Mattis added three hits to his three RBI and J.J. D'Orazio scored three runs in the game.

Hillsboro and Everett will play the final game of the series tomorrow at 1:05 on Rip City Radio 620 and Bally Live.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from June 24, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.