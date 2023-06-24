Santos Sets Tone, C's Win 4-1

EUGENE, OR - #11 Blue Jays prospect Dahian Santos baffled the Eugene Emeralds [Giants] for four innings and the offense cashed in when they needed to in a 4-1 win on Saturday at PK Park.

After Santos set down the first seven batters of the game and worked around a one-out walk and infield single in the third to keep it scoreless, the C's took the lead for good with two runs in the fourth. With the bases loaded, Josh Kasevich scorched a base hit that caromed off shortstop Aeverson Arteaga to plate a pair and make it 2-0 Vancouver.

The Canadians added a run in the fourth after a pair of walks set the table for an RBI single from Cade Doughty to put them up by three. Another insurance run scored in the seventh when Michael Turconi - who doubled to start the inning - came home on a little dribbler up the first base line by not breaking stride on the play and beating the catcher back to the plate.

Eugene managed to find the scoreboard with a run on two hits and an error in the eighth, but that would be all as Matt Svanson (S, 4) came on for the ninth and faced the minimum to secure the win. Ryan Boyer (W, 2-0) and Kevin Miranda were very effective in relief to keep the Ems at bay.

Doughty and Dasan Brown paced the offense with two hits apiece while the former - along with Alex De Jesus and Alan Roden - reached thrice.

With the win, the Canadians have secured a series split with the Emeralds this week and aim to take the set in the finale Sunday afternoon at 4:05 p.m. Devereaux Harrison is on the bump for Vancouver. Coverage is available on CanadiansBaseball.com, the MiLB First Pitch app and the Sportsnet Radio Network.

