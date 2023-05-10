Emeralds Drop Game 2 against the Dust Devils

May 10, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Eugene Emeralds News Release







The Emeralds dropped game two against the Tri-City Dust Devils by a final score of 2-1. The Emeralds now move to a 16-12 record. The series against Tri-City is tied up at 1 game apiece.

Seth Lonsway got the start tonight for the Emeralds and he had his best performance of the season. He pitched 4 innings and allowed just 1 hit as well as 1 unearned run. He walked 3 batters and was able to strike out 6. It was great to see the lefty get going after a rough couple of starts. He did a great job at attacking batters and getting in favorable counts so he was able to use his curveball. That pitch is one of his better ones he has in his arsenal, so it was a treat to see him use it to strike out 6 batters.

John Bertrand made his Eugene Emeralds debut in the ballgame. He pitched 3 strong innings in relief of Lonsway and allowed 2 hits and 1 earned run. He didn't walk a batter and was able to strike out 2. He looked calm, cool and collected during his 3 innings that he pitched in. The lone run came in the bottom of the 6th when the Dust Devils were able to string consecutive base hits that scored Gabe Matthews.

Nick Morreale pitched in the 8th inning and allowed just 1 hit while striking out 3 batters. It was one of the better relief appearances that we've seen from Morreale this season. In total the Emeralds allowed just 1 run on 4 hits tonight and struck out 11 batters.

The Emeralds struggled a bit at the plate in tonight's ballgame. Jared Dupere gave the Emeralds their lone run of the ballgame in the top of the 7th. He hit a no-doubt home run to right field that traveled 446 feet and had an exit velocity over 110 MPH. Dupere ended the day going two for 4.

The Emeralds ended with 6 base hits on the night, but unfortunately they weren't able to string anything together. They also walked just twice so they only had 8 base runners in the ballgame. Vaun Brown, who's currently on a rehab assignment, hit a double in the 8th inning.

The Emeralds came into tonight with a half game lead in the Northwest League, and that could be subject to change after the night. Multiple teams are within two games of first place, so it's going to be a tight 1st half race in the Northwest League.

Game 3 of the series is set for tomorrow with first pitch at 6:30 P.M. Nick Sincola will be on the rubber for Eugene as they look to take the 2-1 series lead over the Dust Devils.

