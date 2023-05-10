Emeralds Leave Dust Devils Green with Envy

The visiting Eugene Emeralds (16-11) held the Tri-City Dust Devils (12-15) to just two hits Tuesday night, shutting out the home side 4-0 in the teams' series opener at Gesa Stadium.

Each team held the other scoreless through the first five innings, with the Emeralds' Eric Silva (1-0) and the Dust Devils' Sammy Natera, Jr. (1-1), posting zero after zero. Silva went five innings, his longest start of the year, giving up one hit and striking out five.

Eugene broke the scoreless tie with a four-run 6th inning. After a leadoff walk to SS Aeverson Arteaga, RF Vaun Brown hit an opposite field two-run homer to right to open the scoring. The 2-0 lead would grow on a two-out error to 3-0, driving Natera, Jr., out of the game. The southpaw from Juarez, Mexico, went 5.2 innings, giving up three runs (two earned) on five hits, striking out five and walking four.

The Emeralds added their fourth run via an RBI single by 2B Jimmy Glowenke. The Tri-City bullpen shut the Emeralds down from there, with Roman Phansalkar, Jose Salvador and Willian Suarez each posting scoreless innings. Eugene did the same the other way, though, finishing out the game to open the series with a win.

The Dust Devils' two hits came from RF Alexander Ramirez (a 5th inning single to left) and CF D'Shawn Knowles (an 8th inning bunt single down the 3rd base line). 3B Werner Blakely and 2B Osmy Gregorio drew walks to get aboard, but the Dust Devils were shut out for the second time this season.

Tri-City will try to even the series in game two of their six-game series with the Emeralds at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night at Gesa Stadium. Righty John Swanda (2-0, 2.42 ERA) heads to the hill for the Dust Devils, while lefty Seth Lonsway (0-4, 8.44 ERA) does the same for Eugene. Broadcast coverage will begin with the pregame show at 6:10 p.m. both here and at the MiLB First Pitch app.

It's a Western Wednesday at the ballpark, with fans encouraged to wear their Western gear to the game.

Tickets for the upcoming homestand are on sale, with special ticket rates are available for groups of 20 or more. For more information on Dust Devils single game, season, mini-plan (11, 22, 33) and group tickets, visit dustdevilsbaseball.com, call the team office at (509) 544-8789, or visit the team office (10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on game nights, or Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. otherwise).

