Walks Doom C's in Series-Opening Loss

VANCOUVER, BC - A five-run fifth in which the Canadians issued five walks led to their demise in a 10-4 loss to the Everett AquaSox (Mariners) Tuesday night at Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium.

The C's erupted for four runs on four hits and two walks from the first six batters in the bottom of the first - including RBI knocks from Rainer Nunez, Gabby Martinez and Alex De Jesus - but that would prove to be all the runs they would score on the night.

Everett plated single runs in the second and fourth on solo homers, but things really turned sour in the fifth. Starter Michael Dominguez walked two with one out - his only walks of the game - then got a line out before he was removed for Naswell Paulino (L, 0-1). The lefty walked his first batter then had Ben Ramirez 3-2 when a foul tip went in and out of the catcher's mitt. Instead of an inning-ending strikeout, Ramirez watched the next pitch miss for a bases-loaded walk that made it 4-3 before Hogan Windish doubled home three runs to put the 'Sox in front for good. After another walk, the Frogs added another tally when Walking Cabrera drove in Windish with a single to put Everett ahead 7-4.

Vancouver's offense only mustered three hits and four total base runners from the second through the eighth and the AquaSox iced the game with three runs in the ninth to win 10-4.

Estiven Machado paced the offense with three hits and a walk, one of two C's hitters to reach base multiple times. On the mound, Abdiel Mendoza logged 2.1 perfect innings of relief and Devereaux Harrison worked around two walks in the eighth to put up a zero.

Despite the loss, the Canadians are 9-3 in their last 12 games and are a half game back of first place. They will look to bounce back tomorrow night as part of an RBC We Care Wednesday benefitting United Way BC; reigning Northwest League Pitcher of the Week Chad Dallas gets the nod for Vancouver opposite Everett's Reid VanScoter. Gates open at 6:00 p.m. with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. with coverage available on CanadiansBaseball.com, Bally Live and the Sportsnet Radio Network.

