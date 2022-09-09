Emeralds Avenge Game Two Loss

The Emeralds answer back in game three of the series and retake the series lead against the Vancouver Canadians 10-3.

In the third inning, DH Hunter Bishop drove in the first run on an RBI single to drive in LF Damon Dues to give them the 1-0 lead.

An inning later, the bats blew up on a two-run home run by SS Jimmy Glowenke, a two-RBI double by CF Grant McCray to cash in 1B Max Wright and Dues and an RBI fielder's choice by Bishop to drive in McCray 6-0.

The next inning would consist of two additional runs scored on an RBI single by Dues to cash in Glowenke and an RBI walk by Bishop to make it 8-0.

Glowenke came back up to the plate in the sixth to hit his second home run of the game to increase their lead 9-0.

Eugene scored their last run of the game on a wild pitch that allowed Dues to score to give them the 10-0 lead.

Vancouver scored their first pair of runs in the eighth on an RBI walk by 1B PK Morris and an RBI single by DH Rainer Nunez to cut it down to a 10-2 score.

The Canadians drove in their last run of the game on an RBI single by RF Garrett Spain to cash in SS Michael Turconi to make it 10-3.

Tomorrow the Emeralds will have an early afternoon game as they will have LHP Nick Zwack on the mound. First pitch at 1:05, 12:50 pregame show on 95.3 The Score.

