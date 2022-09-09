Joyce Dominates in Final Start of the Season

September 9, 2022 - Northwest League (NWL) - Everett AquaSox News Release







EVERETT, WA: Despite a masterful performance from starting pitcher Jimmy Joyce, the AquaSox lost a heartbreaker to the Hillsboro Hops 8-7 on Thursday night at Funko Field. It was Joyce's third straight start allowing two runs or fewer and second straight start with eight or more strikeouts.

Everything was going the AquaSox way as the offense turned on the jets in the bottom of the third inning. Designated Hitter Charlie Welch got Everett on the board with a sacrifice-fly which was followed up by a three-run home run to right field by Trent Tingelstad. The blast travelled 415 feet with an exit velocity of 103 mph. Ty Duvall came through with a two-run single which gave the AquaSox a commanding 6-0 lead.

After right fielder Alberto Rodriguez put Everett up 7-0 with an RBI single in the bottom of the fourth inning, starting pitcher Jimmy Joyce turned up the heat, striking out the side in the fifth inning. He finished the night with nine strikeouts in 6.0 innings while allowing just one run on three hits.

Everett turned the game over to the bullpen who was not able to hold the lead. Hillsboro exploded for six runs in the top of the seventh inning highlighted by a grand slam from Neyfy Castillo. Later in the inning, Josh Day tied the game at seven on an RBI-single up the middle. Hillsboro sent ten batters to the plate in the sixth run inning.

Tied in the top of the ninth inning, Hillsboro was able to push an unearned run across the plate to take an 8-7 lead. Despite having two runners on base, the AquaSox failed to get a clutch hit in their half of the inning.

Tomorrow's game is the last Funko Friday of the season. First pitch is at 1:00. The AquaSox announced today that they will be giving away 20 televisions - 10 on both Saturday and Sunday - as part of Fan Appreciation Weekend.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from September 9, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.