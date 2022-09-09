Flat Night All Around Ends in 10-3 Loss

VANCOUVER, BC - The Canadians couldn't find much of a groove one night removed from their playoff-clinching win as they fell 10-3 to the Eugene Emeralds (Giants) Thursday night at The Nat.

After a scoreless first two innings, Eugene got to starter Chad Dallas (L, 1-7) for a run on two walks and a two-out RBI single to make it 1-0. They put the game away for good in the fourth when they plated five runs on four hits to bounce Dallas from the game and lead it 6-0.

The Ems went on to score two in the fifth, one in the sixth and another in the seventh to take a 10-0 advantage into the bottom of the eighth. That's when the C's finally broke through thanks to a leadoff double from Garrett Spain, four walks - including one to PK Morris that came with the bases loaded - and an RBI single from Rainer Nunez to make it 10-2. They would add a run in the ninth on a lead-off walk and a Spain single that was bungled by the centerfielder to allow the third and final Vancouver run of the night to score from first. That would be all in a 10-3 defeat.

Troy Watson was the only pitcher not to allow a run. The Gunter, TX native went five up, five down over 1.2 innings of relief that featured four strikeouts.

Spain's two hits paced the offense. Miguel Hiraldo - who tripled to start the fifth for the Canadians' first hit of the night - and Glenn Santiago were the only other hitters to reach base more than once.

Vancouver will aim to even the series at two games apiece as part of the final Fortis BC 'Nooner at The Nat of the season on Friday afternoon. Trenton Wallace will square off against #30 Giants prospect Nick Zwack. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. with coverage available on CanadiansBaseball.com, MiLB.TV and Sportsnet 650.

