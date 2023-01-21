Elmira Comes from Behind to Defeat Binghamton

January 21, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Binghamton Black Bears News Release







ELMIRA - The Binghamton Black Bears fell to the Elmira Mammoth for the first time ever on Friday night, by a final score of 6-5. Elmira was able to erase a 2-goal deficit going into the second period, and continue their pressure to defeat Binghamton, outscoring them 3-2 in the third frame.

In a game filled with emotion, MJ Maerkl started with show an opening goal that brought the crowd to their feet just two minutes into the game. Maerkl scored his first goal of the season against his former club. Nikita Ivashkin would answer Maerkl's goal with one of his own just 50 seconds later, tying the game at 1-1. The Black Bears would get the game's first power play, and Tyler Gjurich would score his 9th power play goal of the season. That goal would also serve as 600th point as professional, extending his point-streak to 53-games. Chad Lopez would add to Binghamton's lead, scoring his first of the night, scoring goals in each of his first three games. After the opening frame, the Black Bears held a 3-1 advantage.

Elmira got a wake-up call during the intermission and the words spoken in the locker room were taken to heart, as the Mammoth stormed out of the locker room, ready to play in the second period. Dalton Anderson and Nathan Campbell scored in the first minute of play, erasing the Binghamton lead with 19 minutes remaining. Team's traded chances back and forth, neither side was able to break the tie. 3-3 going into the final period.

Lopez broke the tie with a seeing-eye wrist shot to the top corner of the net, putting Binghamton back in the lead three and a half minutes after resuming play. The Black Bears then got into penalty trouble, as they would take three penalties in-a-row, giving the Mammoth power play the chance to recapture momentum, and that is what they did. Two straight extra man goals for Elmira gave the home team the advantage as time began fading on the Black Bears.

While still on the penalty kill, Gavin Yates was sprung for a breakaway and tied the game with a short-handed goal, his ninth of the season, with two and half remaining in regulation time. But another penalty was called against Binghamton, and as time expired on the minor, Elmira's Chis Hunt was able to find a seem and score the game-winning goal in regulation.

The Black Bears will have to bounce back on Saturday night, as they take on the Danbury Hat Tricks at 7:00p.m. It will be a 1st and 2nd place showdown between the two sides. Binghamton will look to defeat Danbury for the first time this season,

Stay current with the latest team news by visiting www.binghamtonblackbears.com, by calling 607-722-7367, or visiting the front office on the third floor of the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena. Follow the Black Bears all year long on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Tik Tok @BlackBearsFPHL.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 21, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.