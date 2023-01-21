Danbury Hat Tricks Host Binghamton at 7PM

The Danbury Hat Tricks complete their two-game weekend series with a matchup against the Binghamton Black Bears, who sit in second place in the FPHL's Empire Division behind the first place Hat Tricks.

Danbury defeated the Watertown Wolves on Saturday night, spearheaded by a 26 save effort by Brian Wilson.

Puck drop is at 7 PM at the Danbury Arena. Chris Lynch and Jim Cerny will have the call on the broadcast on the Danbury Hat Tricks' YouTube channel.

NA3HL & NAHL Jr. Hat Tricks Host Games @ 12 & 3:30

The NAHL Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks take to the ice on Saturday afternoon at 3:30 PM against the defending Robertson Cup Champion New Jersey Titans.

Danbury dropped their Saturday duel with New Jersey by a 2-1 final, headlined by a 32 save effort by goaltender and Waterbury, CT, native Matt O'Donnell.

The game will be broadcast on Hockey TV. Chris Lynch has the call.

Entry to all NA3HL and NAHL games at the Danbury Arena are complimentary for the 2022-23 season.

