Yevdokimov Pushes Sea Wolves Past Thunder

Harrington, DE-The (7-21-3) Mississippi Sea Wolves enjoyed their second weekend sweep in a row on Saturday night with a 6-4 victory over the (1-26-2) Delaware Thunder at the Centre Ice Arena.

Mississippi got off to a slow start after a Houston Wilson shot put the Thunder up 1-0 at 3:12 of play. Yianni Liarakos picked things up and went back-to-back to give the Sea Wolves a 2-1 edge after one period.

Liarakos finalized a natural hat trick with his third unanswered strike seven minutes into the second period. Two minutes later, the Mississippi lead was pushed to 4-1 thanks to Jeff Eppright.

From there, the Thunder brought the margin to one goal at 4-3 with Rasmus Asp and Olle Vennstrom combining goals. Asp's power play tally was his second goal of the weekend against the Sea Wolves.

With most of the third period passing through quietly, TJ Delaney put one past Mississippi goalie Ethan Taylor for a 4-4 tie at the 13:47 marker. Former Sea Wolf Eric Melso was credited with an assist.

After the Sea Wolves continued to throw chances onto netminder Trevor Martin, they finally took the lead at 5-4 with Yaroslav Yevdokimov's fifth goal of the weekend with 1:03 to spare in regulation. Jake Raleigh buried an empty net conversion for good measure in the final 30 seconds.

The Sea Wolves continue their slate of road games next weekend against the Carolina Thunderbirds. The series begins this Friday, January 27 at 6:35pm CST inside the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex.

