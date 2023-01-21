Mammoth Extend Win Streak to 5 Games

Elmira N.Y. - The Elmira Mammoth hosted their I-86 Rivals the Binghamton Black Bears on Friday Night at First Arena. In a game of back and forth jabs the Mammoth would get the last laugh defeating the Binghamton Black Bears by a score of 6-5.

This game got off to a hot start, in his first game since being released by Binghamton M.J. Maerkl found the back of the net with a wrister from the blue line. Mo Levac and Nick Gullo would each receive an assist on the goal.

Only a minute and twelve seconds later Nikita Ivashkin received a pass from Chad Lopez and tied things up at 1. Kyle Powell received the secondary assist.

After a Levac hooking call, the Black Bears took the lead on a Tyler Gjurich one timer. Tyson Kirkby and Gavin Yates would get the assists.

To close out the period with just 37 seconds remaining on the clock Chad Lopez would extend the Binghamton lead, Ivashkin would get his 2nd point of the night and Austin Thompson received the secondary assist.

Just like the Mammoth did in the first period they would score in the first two minutes of the period. Dalton Anderson shot the puck sprawled out on the ground and hit the post into the net. Stavros Soilis and Tate Leeson each got an apple to make it a 3-2 game.

Less than a minute later Nathan Campbell rifled a shot up and over Riley McVeigh to tie things up at 3. Hunt and Gullo would add to the box score.

The period would continue to be physical but nothing would add onto the scoreboard. After 40 minutes Elmira and Binghamton remained tied at 3.

Chad Lopez would give Binghamton a quick lead to start the 3rd period, firing one past Harley White to make it 4-3 Black Bears. Ivashkin received the apple.

5 minutes later it was Dalton Anderson for his 2nd of the night, Anderson picked up a loose rebound and tied things up for Elmira. Hunt and Maerkl would each earn a point.

It would then be Stavros Soilis on the power play, he took a shot that got a piece of Binghamton Defender Justin Coachman and snuck by McVeigh. Campbell got point number 2 on the night.

Binghamton would answer back with Gavin Yates. Shorthanded Yates blew by the Mammoth defense and deked out White to tie things up at 5. Kirkby got his 2nd point of the night.

With just 24 seconds left in the game, the Mammoth set things up to find Chris Hunt sitting in the slot, he then ripped a wrister by the netminder to give Elmira a 6-5 lead and the win. Gullo got assist number 3 and Soilis his 2nd.

The Mammoth extend their win streak to 5 games and get their first win over the Black Bears this season. They will move on to face the Delaware Thunder this weekend back here at First Arena on Friday Night, they will then travel to Danbury Saturday and host them back here on Sunday at 3pm.

