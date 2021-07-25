Elizabethton Defeats Pulaski 8-5 in Ninth Inning Nail Biter

ELIZABETHTON, TN --- The River Riders defeated the River Turtles 8-5 Saturday night at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark in Elizabethton. Starting RHP Manuel Rodriguez pitched six innings, allowing one unearned run, four hits, and striking out six while walking just one.

Elizabethton took the lead in the bottom of the first on a bases-loaded walk by designated hitter Sam Thompson to score right fielder Mario Zabala.

In the top of the third, Pulaski scored one run after shortstop Evan Minarovic reached on an error and was scored by catcher Irvin Escobar's single to centerfield.

In the bottom of the third, the River Riders responded with two runs on an RBI double by Thompson to score catcher Chase Adkison from second and second baseman Reagan Guthrie's RBI single.

Zabala hit his fifth home run of the season in the bottom of the fourth, scoring left fielder DJ Sullivan and extending Elizabethton's lead 5-1.

In the top of the seventh, against RHP relief pitcher Chandler Pageant, an additional run was added.

In the top of the eighth, the River Turtles added another run on a sacrifice fly, 8-3 River Riders.

In the top of the ninth, the River Turtles scored two runs against RHP Jack Wolgast. RHP Casey Keller entered the game with the bases loaded.

