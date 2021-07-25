Johnson City Swept by Princeton

Johnson City gave up a first inning grand slam and lost to Princeton on Sunday evening, 10-1 in seven innings.

The Doughboys (13-26-1) avoided the shutout with Jordan Stevens' RBI single in the final inning that scored Alan Espinal from third base.

Johnson City finished with eight hits, tying Princeton's mark, but went just 1-15 with runners in scoring position. In addition to Fisher Pyatt's first inning grand slam, Brady Day also knocked a two-run shot to right field in the third frame for Princeton (24-19).

Over the course of four games between Johnson City and Princeton this season, the WhistlePigs outscored the Doughboys 42-7. The loss is Johnson City's fifth in their last six games, taking them into the All-Star break.

Alan Espinal was the only Doughboy to finish with more than one hit, going 2-for-3 with a run scored. Gianluca Shinn pitched a scoreless seventh inning for Johnson City with two strikeouts.

The Doughboys will next send three players to the 2021 Appalachian League All Star Game on Tuesday night in Pulaski, Virginia. Jaxson Crull, Joe Vetrano, and Andrew Ronne will all make the trip to Calfee Park. First pitch is set for 7:00 p.m. The game will be broadcast live on MLB.com

Johnson City will next be in action as a team on Wednesday when they go on the road to play a three-game series against the Danville Otterbots. A doubleheader at American Legion Field will kick off with the continuation of a suspended game from July 13. The first game will start at 5:00 p.m. in the top of the third inning with the score tied 2-2.

Fans can access live radio coverage of every Doughboys game this season by visiting: https://www.mlb.com/appalachian-league/johnson-city/fans/audio-listen-live

