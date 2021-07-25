Burlington Rallies But Falls to Danville

BURLINGTON, N.C. - Burlington launched a monstrous effort to come back from down seven runs in their last at-bat in a seven inning game, but came up just short as they fell 9-7 to the Danville Otterbots on Sunday.

The Otterbots fired up the offense in the second inning. Tyrell Brewer singled on a 0-1 count, scoring one run.

Burlington came back to score a run in the third off of an opposite field moonshot home run to right by Brenden Bell.

Burlington scored five runs in the seventh inning. The offensive onslaught by the Sock Puppets was led by Bell and Marshall Raper, all knocking in runs in the inning.

The Otterbots scored five runs in the fourth inning. The Danville offensive was led by Carter Sanford and Chenar Brown, all driving in runs in the frame.

Jack Snyder earned the win for the Otterbots. AJ Fritz and Dylan Wanat came out of the bullpen and sparked the Burlington rally in the seventh, before Eli Thurmond came in to close the game.

Sergio Patsy took the loss for Burlington Sock Puppets. The righty surrendered seven runs on six hits over three and a third innings, striking out four.

Carter Holjes started the game for Danville Otterbots. The right-hander surrendered one run on one hit over three innings, striking out four and walking one.

Bell went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead the Sock Puppets in hits.

Danville had 11 hits in the game. Sanford, Brown, Talmadge LeCroy, and Brewer all collected multiple hits for Danville Otterbots.

The Appalachian League All-Star Game will be on Tuesday from Calfee Park in Pulaski, Virginia.

