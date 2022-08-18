El Paso Gets by Round Rock

The El Paso Chihuahuas hit three home runs in their 7-5 win over the Round Rock Express Wednesday at Dell Diamond in Round Rock. The teams have split the first two games of the six-game series.

El Paso catcher Luis Campusano went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an RBI single. Kervin Pichardo and Luis Liberato also homered for the Chihuahuas. Liberato has homered in back-to-back games and has four home runs in 13 games against the Express this season.

Six of El Paso's seven runs Wednesday came on two-out hits. Texas Rangers outfielder Kole Calhoun went 1-for-3 with two walks on MLB injury rehab for Round Rock. The Chihuahuas are now 40-20 when scoring first this season.

Box Score: Chihuahuas 7, Express 5 (Final Score) on Gameday (milb.com)

Team Records: El Paso (62-50), Round Rock (60-53)

Next Game: Thursday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Dell Diamond. El Paso RHP Matt Waldron (1-4, 8.91) vs. Round Rock RHP Cole Winn (8-3, 5.65). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

