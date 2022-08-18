Club Read Participation Back to Pre-Pandemic Levels in 2022

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Dion's Pizza and the Albuquerque Isotopes recently wrapped up the 2022 season of their Club Read program, awarding one local student the grand prize. A record 228 schools participated this year, outpacing the previous record of 129 schools in 2019. Participants read 32,526 books over the course of the program, which spanned nearly five months from March to July.

This year, 4,067 first scorecards were submitted both electronically and in-person at Dion's locations by students who each read six books. These students received a free slice of pizza and a second scorecard to continue their reading journey.

"We're thrilled to see the excitement and participation during this year's Club Read program," said Dion's CEO, Mark Herman. "This program has become a tradition for many families, and through our partnership with the Albuquerque Isotopes, we're proud to support literacy and help build a strong foundation of learning for kids in our community."

Lilia Nassiri (5th grade, Hubert Humphrey Elementary) was this year's grand prize recipient. She was among the 1,354 students who submitted a second scorecard, which required students to read an additional six books.

The school with the most participation was Navajo Elementary in Albuquerque, with a total of 249 scorecards submitted by its students. The school will receive a Dion's luncheon for staff and a donation to purchase library supplies.

Nassiri learned of her reward during a surprise visit from Orbit, the Isotopes mascot. Her grand prize includes a VIP experience at an Isotopes game, including the honor of throwing out the ceremonial first pitch, a customized Isotopes jersey and autographed baseball, Dion's pizza to enjoy during the game, an Amazon Kindle tablet, and gift cards, among other items.

Club Read took place during the 2020 and 2021 school years at a modified capacity. When schools went virtual, Dion's moved quickly to distribute virtual versions of Club Read scorecards to students and created an option for students to redeem online when dining rooms were closed.

