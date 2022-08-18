Aces' Wolf Pack Weekend Schedule of Events Revealed for August 19 & 20 at Greater Nevada Field

RENO, Nev. - Northern Nevada sports fans will be in for an extra-special treat this weekend when the Reno Aces and Nevada Wolf Pack join forces at Greater Nevada Field.

Full schedule of festivities:

Friday, August 19

Fireworks Fridays presented by ITS Logistics and Ten Country 97.3

Wolf Pack Weekend Night 1 presented by Eye Care Professionals

The Aces will welcome over 700 moving-in freshmen and their families to Greater Nevada Field, which will feature a post-game firework show presented by ITS Logistics

Ceremonial First Pitches:

Jake McKinstry - Nevada Head Baseball Coach

Linda Garza - Nevada Head Softball Coach

Wolf Pack inspired concessions specials will be offered:

Silver & Blue Burger

Alphie Dog

Silver State Funnel Fries

Battle Born Cocktail

The Universities' band, cheerleaders, and mascots will have a presence inside and outside of the stadium

The band will be welcoming fans in the front plaza as they enter with music

Additionally, there will be a 5-minute performance pregame on-field

The videoboard and in-game entertainment will also feature Wolf Pack elements

EX: "The Law of the Jungle" will be recited prior to the Aces taking the field

Various members of the university will be joining Aces' play-by-play-broadcaster Zack Bayrouty in the broadcast booth throughout the MiLB.TV and Aces Digital Network broadcast

Saturday, August 20

Wolf Pack Weekend Night 2 presented by Eye Care Professionals

Silver & Blue Bucket Hat Giveaway presented by Eye Care Professionals (limited quantities available)

Ceremonial First Pitches:

Stephanie Rempe, Athletic Director

Krysta Palmer, 2020 Olympic Bronze Medalist and a graduate of the University

The same concessions specials from Night 1 will be available

The videoboard and in-game entertainment will again feature Wolf Pack elements

Tickets for this weekend are limited, but still available at RenoAces.com or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Fans interested in attending these games are highly advised to buy tickets in advance and to arrive early on game day as large crowds are expected.

