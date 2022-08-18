Aces' Wolf Pack Weekend Schedule of Events Revealed for August 19 & 20 at Greater Nevada Field
August 18, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release
RENO, Nev. - Northern Nevada sports fans will be in for an extra-special treat this weekend when the Reno Aces and Nevada Wolf Pack join forces at Greater Nevada Field.
Full schedule of festivities:
Friday, August 19
Fireworks Fridays presented by ITS Logistics and Ten Country 97.3
Wolf Pack Weekend Night 1 presented by Eye Care Professionals
The Aces will welcome over 700 moving-in freshmen and their families to Greater Nevada Field, which will feature a post-game firework show presented by ITS Logistics
Ceremonial First Pitches:
Jake McKinstry - Nevada Head Baseball Coach
Linda Garza - Nevada Head Softball Coach
Wolf Pack inspired concessions specials will be offered:
Silver & Blue Burger
Alphie Dog
Silver State Funnel Fries
Battle Born Cocktail
The Universities' band, cheerleaders, and mascots will have a presence inside and outside of the stadium
The band will be welcoming fans in the front plaza as they enter with music
Additionally, there will be a 5-minute performance pregame on-field
The videoboard and in-game entertainment will also feature Wolf Pack elements
EX: "The Law of the Jungle" will be recited prior to the Aces taking the field
Various members of the university will be joining Aces' play-by-play-broadcaster Zack Bayrouty in the broadcast booth throughout the MiLB.TV and Aces Digital Network broadcast
Saturday, August 20
Wolf Pack Weekend Night 2 presented by Eye Care Professionals
Silver & Blue Bucket Hat Giveaway presented by Eye Care Professionals (limited quantities available)
Ceremonial First Pitches:
Stephanie Rempe, Athletic Director
Krysta Palmer, 2020 Olympic Bronze Medalist and a graduate of the University
The same concessions specials from Night 1 will be available
The videoboard and in-game entertainment will again feature Wolf Pack elements
Tickets for this weekend are limited, but still available at RenoAces.com or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Fans interested in attending these games are highly advised to buy tickets in advance and to arrive early on game day as large crowds are expected.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from August 18, 2022
- Club Read Participation Back to Pre-Pandemic Levels in 2022 - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Aces' Wolf Pack Weekend Schedule of Events Revealed for August 19 & 20 at Greater Nevada Field - Reno Aces
- Dodgers Stop Space Cowboys - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- El Paso Gets by Round Rock - El Paso Chihuahuas
- 'Topes Tackle Tacoma in Game 2 - Tacoma Rainiers
- Machado Lines 1st Rc Homer, Sacramento Drops Pitchers' Duel - Sacramento River Cats
- Isotopes Even Series with 5-2 Win over Rainiers - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Aces Give Bees Double Trouble in 7-4 Win - Reno Aces
- Hunter Brown Shines as Space Cowboys Fall vs. OKC - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Reno Aces Stories
- Aces' Wolf Pack Weekend Schedule of Events Revealed for August 19 & 20 at Greater Nevada Field
- Aces Give Bees Double Trouble in 7-4 Win
- Aces Capture Stone Garrett's the Call to the Majors
- Reno Aces Announce Promotions for Final Month of the 2022 Home Schedule
- Canzone Goes Deep in Aces' 10-2 Loss to Bees