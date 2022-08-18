Dodgers Stop Space Cowboys

Jason Martin hit a two-run homer with one out in the ninth inning to give the Oklahoma City Dodgers their first runs and lead of the night as they stunned the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, 2-1, Wednesday night at Constellation Field. Through the first eight innings, the Dodgers had been held scoreless and to three hits - all singles. Trailing, 1-0, with one out in the ninth inning, Edwin Ríos drew a walk, ending a run of 12 straight batters retired by Sugar Land pitcher Hunter Brown. Martin stepped up next and delivered a go-ahead, two-run homer to left-center field to give Oklahoma City a 2-1 lead. In the bottom of the ninth, the Space Cowboys (52-61) put runners at first and second base with none out before Dodgers reliever Daniel Zamora retired the next three batters on two strikeouts and a flyout to end the game. Until the ninth inning, the game's only run scored on a RBI single by Marty Costes in the second inning.

Of Note: -Following a six-game losing streak, the Dodgers have now won three of their last four games. In two of the wins, they've trailed in the eighth inning or later. Wednesday's win was the team's third this season when trailing after eight innings, but first on the road. It's also the third time this season the Dodgers have won a game against Sugar Land when trailing in their final at-bat. In the series opener Tuesday, the Dodgers led, 7-4, in the 10th inning before Sugar Land scored four runs to come back and win.

-Jason Martin hit his team-leading 26th home run, which ranks second in the Pacific Coast League and tied for second among Dodgers minor leaguers. His 87 RBI this season are also second in the PCL and first among Dodgers minor leaguers. Martin finished Wednesday 1-for-3 with a walk and is now on an eight-game hitting streak, going 10-for-25 (.400) with two homers, a double and six RBI.

-Although Michael Grove did not start, he served as the team's primary pitcher. Grove entered the game with two runners on base and none out in the second inning and proceeded to throw 5.0 scoreless innings, matching his longest scoreless outing of the season and his career. Grove notched a career-high 10 strikeouts, eclipsing his previous high of seven, and all 10 strikeouts were on swinging third strikes. He became the fourth Dodgers pitcher with a double-digit strikeout game this season, but the third this month and second in the last three games. Grove scattered four singles and did not allow a walk.

-Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Brusdar Graterol made the third appearance of his Major League Rehab Assignment and pitched a scoreless seventh inning. Graterol retired the side in order with two groundouts and one strikeout, throwing a total of 13 pitches. In his three games with OKC, Graterol has not allowed a run or hit over 3.0 innings with one walk and three strikeouts.

-Edwin Ríos went 0-for-3 with a walk and saw his 12-game hitting streak come to an end. During the streak, Ríos went 16-for-50 (.320) with a home run and five doubles, and it was the longest active hitting streak in the PCL entering Wednesday.

-Wednesday marked the fourth time this season the Dodgers won a game scoring two or fewer runs, and it was their only their second win this season with four or fewer hits, joining a 1-0 victory April 22 at Sacramento.

-Over the last five games between the Dodgers and Space Cowboys, four have been decided by one run, including each of the last three. It's also the third time in those same five games a team won when trailing entering its final at-bat.

Pacific Coast League Stories from August 18, 2022

