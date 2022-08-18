'Topes Tackle Tacoma in Game 2

August 18, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release







Tacoma, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (51-62) saw their series with the Albuquerque Isotopes (51-61) evened at a game apiece after a 5-2 loss on Wednesday night at Cheney Stadium. The Rainiers slipped to 4-5 on this season-long 13-game homestand, and are 2-4 this season when wearing their "Familia de Tacoma" uniforms (Copa de la Diversion).

Albuquerque jumped in front 2-0 in the first inning, collecting four hits, a walk and a fielder's choice during an eight-batter frame. Gig Harbor, WA native Michael Toglia, a Colorado Rockies top prospect, drove in both runs with a double. In the series opener on Tuesday, Toglia hit a three-run homer in the first inning in defeat, in his first pro game at "home" at Cheney Stadium. It was 3-0 in the second after Jimmy Herron led off with a double and scored on an Alan Trejo RBI single.

Tacoma struck back with a pair of solo shots in the home second and third. Jarred Kelenic's 13th homer at Triple-A and Mason McCoy's 14th trimmed the 'Topes lead to a run. Albuquerque held serve with two solo blasts of their own in the fifth and sixth; Carlos Perez (25) and Bret Boswell (10) gave the visitors a 5-2 lead which would hold up.

Both starters worked 5.0 innings. ABQ's Brandon Gold (4 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K) threw 93 pitches. Rainiers RHP Darren McCaughan settled down after a busy first two innings, but surrendered four total (earned) runs on seven hits and three walks. McCaughan struck out six with 86 pitches.

Each bullpen would hang zeroes only from the bottom of the sixth forward. Four Isotopes relievers combined to no-hit the Rainiers over the final four frames, allowing only a walk. LHP Brennan Bernardino, RHP Anthony Banda and RHP Drew Steckenrider each tossed a scoreless inning for Tacoma.

The midpoint of this weeklong series will be Thursday evening at Cheney Stadium, a 7:05 PT first pitch. LHP Justus Sheffield is scheduled to start for Tacoma. RHP Zach Neal is probable for Albuquerque in game three.

Rainiers broadcaster Mike Curto will have full coverage on TacomaRainiers.com. All 2022 Rainiers games, home and away, can also be heard for free on the MiLB First Pitch app. HD video broadcasts of every game can be viewed with a MiLB.TV subscription.

About the Tacoma Rainiers

The Tacoma Rainiers are the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. The Rainiers are a member of the Pacific Coast League and have been a Mariners affiliate since establishing the Rainiers moniker in 1995.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 18, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.