Bees Drop Lead against Reno
August 18, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release
The Salt Lake Bees took a 3-2 lead in the fourth inning, but could not hold on, as the Reno Aces prevailed 7-4 on Wednesday night to even up the series at 1-1. The Bees trailed 2-1 when Matt Thaiss led off the fourth with a single to left. After advancing to second on a wild pitch, Thaiss scored the tying run on a double by Jake Gatewood, who would later score the go ahead run on a sacrifice fly by Thaiss.
Reno would rally with three runs in the bottom of the fourth off of Salt Lake starter Adam Seminaris (0-3) to take the lead for good, as the Aces had a season high eight doubles in the game. They would two more runs in the sixth inning to help put the game away.
Dillon Thomas led the Bees with two hits and one run batted in, while Kean Wong and Jake Palomaki each added a pair of hits.
