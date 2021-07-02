Eighth Inning Decides Shuckers Loss to Blue Wahoos

PENSACOLA, FL - The eighth inning decided the Biloxi Shuckers (16-35) 7-4 loss to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (31-21) on Friday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

With the game tied at 4-4 heading to the eighth, Alexander Palma singled with one out for Biloxi against RHP Josh Roberson (W, 1-0). Chad Spanberger was then hit by a pitch, moving the go-ahead run into scoring position. Jesus Lujano, who was added to the roster on Friday, came in as a pinch runner at second, but Roberson struck out the next two batters, keeping the contest even heading to the home half of the frame.

RHP Zach Vennaro (L, 1-1) entered for Biloxi and walked the first two batters he faced. After a flyout by Chris Chinea allowed the go-ahead run to advance to third, Galli Cribbs Jr. singled to right field and advanced all the way to third on a fielding error in right, allowing both runners to score to put Pensacola up 6-4. The Blue Wahoos would add another run on a single three batters later and RHP Colton Hock (S, 12) retired the Shuckers in order in the top of the ninth.

Biloxi was able to jump out to an immediate lead in the top of the first inning. Brice Turang singled with one out and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Palma drove in Turang with a two-out single, putting the Shuckers up 1-0.

Pensacola struck back in the home half of the second inning on a single and a two-run homer by Chinea, his first of the season, to move the Blue Wahoos in front 2-1.

The Shuckers used a long ball of their own to draw even in the top of the fourth inning as Spanberger hit a solo home run to left, his third of the year, tying the game at 2-2.

RHP Bubba Derby gave the Shuckers 3.1 solid innings and departed with a man on second in the bottom of the fourth. LHP Nathan Kirby entered the game and dispatched the two batters he faced, stranding a runner at third.

Another home run gave the Blue Wahoos the lead in the bottom of the fifth inning. RHP J.T. Hintzen allowed a one-out single to Peyton Burdick and J.J. Bleday lofted an opposite-field homer, putting Pensacola up 4-2.

RHP Jeff Lindgren pitched into the seventh inning for Pensacola, but the Shuckers were able to tag him for another home run to tie the game again. David Fry led off the inning with a single and two batters later, Gabriel Garcia launched a 404-foot home run to left center field, knotting the game at 4-4.

Biloxi continues their six-game series with the Blue Wahoos on Saturday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium. RHP Noah Zavolas (2-4, 6.53) is scheduled to start for the Shuckers opposite Wahoos' LHP Will Stewart (3-4, 5.15) for a 6:05 pm first pitch. The game can be heard locally on Cruisin' WGCM AM 1240/FM 100.9.

