M-Braves Win Wild 14-12 Contest on Thursday Night in Montgomery

July 2, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Mississippi Braves News Release







MONTGOMERY, AL - The Mississippi Braves beat the Montgomery Biscuits 14-12 on Thursday night in ten innings. In a game that flew off the rails about a dozen times, Mississippi took a 2-1 series lead and regained sole possession of first place in the Double-A South.

The Biscuits (23-26) erased an 8-0 deficit and sent the game to extra innings by scoring two runs in the bottom of the ninth. The M-Braves (31-20) rallied for six runs in the top of the tenth, which included an RBI double from Braden Shewmake, a two-RBI triple by Justin Dean that was nearly an inside-the-park homer, an RBI triple from Greyson Jenista, and an RBI single out of Wendell Rijo.

Montgomery's first four batters in the bottom of the tenth inning singled. Then, after a Miles Mastrobuoni single scored the second run of the inning, an errant Dean throw allowed two more runs to score, making it 14-12 in a mere five minutes. Brandon White (W, 2-1) exited the game in favor of Chris Nunn (S, 1), and the 30-year-old left-hander was able to close the door with a lineout, strikeout, and fly out.

The game included 26 runs, 31 hits, six home runs, and a combined 16 extra-base hits. The M-Braves posted a new club record with nine extra-base hits, including three home runs, four doubles, and two triples. It was the longest game for the M-Braves this season, 4 hours, 13 minutes.

Rijo opened the game with a leadoff home run in the top of the first inning, and the Braves led 1-0. In the second on Rijo's sixth blast of the season. Mississippi batted around and scored a season-high seven runs in the second inning. Shewmake started things off with his fifth home run of the season, which extended his hitting streak to seven games. The next three M-Braves reached to load the bases, and Carlos Martinez scored the second run of the inning on a Cristofer Ogando wild pitch. Rijo smacked a two-run double to left with one out, scoring Jenista and Jalen Miller to make it 5-0. After a Dean walks, Trey Harris hit an opposite-field, three-run home run, and it was 8-0. The homer was Harris' second of the year.

The Biscuits began to chip away at the lead with three runs in the bottom of the second inning against Braves starter Hayden Deal. Making his team-leading 10th start, the left-hander gave up home runs to Ruben Cardenas and Rene Pinto, the first allowed in 42.2 innings pitched.

Deal battled through steady rain and 5.1 innings, allowing a season-high six runs on seven hits, three strikeouts and two walks. The Biscuits tallied single runs in the fourth, fifth, and sixth innings to pull within two at 8-6.

Daysbel Herandez tallied 1.2 innings scoreless, walking three and striking out one, working out of a bases-loaded jam in the eighth inning.

Rijo led the Braves offensively, finishing 3-for-5 with a double, home run, four RBI, walk, three runs, and a stolen base. Dean was 2-for-6 with a triple, two RBI, and run scored. Jenista finished 2-for-5 with a double, triple, RBI, and run scored. Martinez was 2-for-5 with a run scored.

Game four of the six-game set is on Friday night at Riverwalk Stadium. RHP Odalvi Javier (4-1, 2.35) makes the start for Mississippi, against RHP Adrian De Horta 0-0, 13.50) for the Biscuits. The first pitch is set for 6:35 pm with coverage on 103.9 WYAB, mississippibraves.com, and MiLB.tv.

The M-Braves return to Trustmark Park to begin the second half of the season, July 6-11, to face the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. For tickets, and information on upcoming promotions, visit mississippibraves.com, or call 888-BRAVES4.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A South League message board...





Double-A South League Stories from July 2, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.