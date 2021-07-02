Friday, July 2 at Montgomery Biscuits: 6:35 PM: Riverwalk Stadium

July 2, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Mississippi Braves News Release







Mississippi Braves (ATL) (31-20, 1st, AA-S South, +1.0 vs. Montgomery Biscuits (TB) (23-26, 3rd, AA-S South, -7.0)

Starting Pitchers: RHP Odalvi Javier (4-1, 2.35) vs. RHP Adrian De Horta (0-0, 13.50)

Game #52 | Road Game #22

Radio: 103.9 FM WYAB and (LISTEN LIVE LINK)

TV: MiLB.TV

Today's Roster Moves:

N/A

TODAY'S GAME: The Mississippi Braves (ATL) continue a six-game road series on Friday night against the Montgomery Biscuits (TB) at Riverwalk Stadium (2-1). The M-Braves are 7-2 against Montgomery this season, winning five of six from Montgomery, May 25-30 at Trustmark Park. The clubs will meet for 24 games this season.

- The M-Braves are coming off of a 9-3 homestand against Birmingham (5-1), and Tennessee (4-2). The Braves haven't lost a series since dropping the first two series of 2021 against Pensacola and at Biloxi (each 4-2).

FIRST PLACE M-BRAVES: The M-Braves have the best record in the Double-A South at 31-20. Since May 19, and starting the season 4-8, the Braves are 27-12, the third-best record in minor league baseball.

RECORD MONTH OF JUNE: The M-Braves went 18-8 in June, the most wins during the month in club history (previous, 17, 2008. The most wins in a single month in M-Braves history was 21 during May 2014.

M-BRAVES WIN WILD 14-12 GAME IN TEN INNINGS THURSDAY: The M-Braves produced their two biggest innings of the season with a seven-run second and six-run 10th in a 14-12 win over the Biscuits. The M-Braves set season-highs in extra-base hits (9), and runs scored (14). The 26 combined runs and 29 combined hits were also season highs. Wendell Rijo led off the game with a home run and went 3-for-5 with a double, home run, four RBI, and three runs scored. Braden Shewmake opened the seven-run second inning with a home run, going 2-for-5 with a triple, homer, and two RBI. Trey Harris capped the big second inning with a three-run dinger, finishing 2-for-6 with a homer, three RBI, and two runs scored. Greyson Jenista and Justin Dean tripled in the 10th inning to cap the six-run frame after the Biscuits came back to tie it. Jenista was 2-for-5 with a double, triple, RBI, and two runs. Dean was 2-for-6 with the triple, two RBI, and run scored. Starter Hayden Deal gave up six runs, three earned on seven hits, including three home runs. The homers were the first he had allowed in 42.1 innings this season.

STREAKING SHEWMAKE: Currently, Braden Shewmake is on a 7-game hitting streak, batting .391 (11-for-84) with three doubles, two triples, a home run, and seven RBI. After batting just .099 in May with three extra-base hits, and six RBI, Shewmake hit .264 in June with nine extra-base hits, 15 RBI. Over his last 15 games, Shewmake is batting .339 with 10 extra-base hits and 14 RBI.

AMONG THE LEAGUE LEADERS: Shea Langeliers ranks among the league leaders in home runs (1st, 13), slugging (1st, .563), OPS (2nd, .917), extra-base hits (T-8th, 18), and total bases (5th, 81). Justin Dean leads the league in stolen bases (15), and T-9th in doubles (10), and 9th in OBP (.365) Braden Shewmake T-3rd with 3 triples. Drew Lugbauer ranks among the league leaders in OBP (4th, .388), OPS (5th, .859), and batting (9th, .274). Greyson Jenista is T-7th in walks (24). Brandon White is 3rd in saves (7). Hayden Deal is 9th in ERA (3.83) and 8th in IP (47.0). Odalvi Javier is T-5th in wins (4)

LEADING THE LEAGUE IN PITCHING AND DEFENSE: The M-Braves lead the league, are 7th in all of minor league baseball with a 3.39 ERA. The 184 runs allowed, is the T-4th-fewest in all of MiLB. M-Braves hurlers have served up just 25 home run balls, T-3rd-fewest in all of minor league baseball.

- The starting rotation holds a 2.99 ERA with 233 strikeouts, 87 walks, ranking 4th in all of minor league baseball.

- The M-Braves lead the Double-A South and are T-2nd in Double-A baseball with a .982 fielding percentage, just 31 errors in 50 games.

DON'T RUN ON SHEA: Shea Langeliers is 19-for-35 in catching opposing base stealers, 54%. His 19 caught stealings are T-1st in MiLB, while 9 double plays and 36 assists are first among catchers in minor league baseball.

57 HOME RUNS ON THE YEAR: The M-Braves have 57 home runs so far this season, in 51 games, ranking 3rd in the Double-A South. Of the 212 runs scored this season, 92 have come via the home run ball. In just 51 games, the M-Braves are over halfway to the 2019 total (in 139 games) of 87.

KINGHAM NAMED DOUBLE-A SOUTH PITCHER OF THE MONTH: Braves right-hander Nolan Kingham led the league in innings pitched (32.2) and went 3-0 with a 0.83 ERA in five starts. He held opponents to a .193 batting average and had a streak of 27 scoreless innings when he was promoted to Triple-A Gwinnett on June 29. Kingham, 24, was selected by Atlanta in the 12th round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of the University of Texas.

151 MAJOR LEAGUE DEBUTS: LHP Kyle Muller made his major league debut for the Atlanta Braves in the top of the fifth inning on June 16 vs. Boston. Muller became the first M-Braves alum to debut in 2021 and 151st all-time. Muller made 27 starts for the M-Braves over the 2018 and 2019 seasons, going 11-7 with a 3.14 ERA. The Dallas, TX native gave up four hits and two runs in the outing with one strikeout in 1.0 inning of relief.

FIRST ROUND PICKS AND PROSPECTS: The squad features both of Atlanta's first-round selections from the 2019 draft in catcher Shea Langeliers (#9) and shortstop Braden Shewmake (#21). They represent the third and fourth-ranked prospects in the organization, according to MLB.com and Langeliers is #64 on the MLB.com Top 100 and sixth-ranked catching prospect in baseball.

- Overall, the M-Braves feature 10 of the Braves' Top 30 prospects by MLB Pipeline. After Langeliers and Shewmake, OF Trey Harris (#14), RHP Victor Vodnik (#15), RHP Bryce Elder (#16), RHP Daysbel Hernandez (17), INF Greyson Jenista (#19), RHP Spencer Strider (20), INF C.J. Alexander (#20) and OF Justin Dean (#26) are among the Top 30.

WELCOME TO THE DOUBLE-A SOUTH: In MLB's new structure for the 2021 season, the M-Braves will be part of the Double-A South. The eight-team circuit consists of eight former members of the Southern League, split into two divisions. Mississippi will be in the South Division along with the Biloxi Shuckers (Milwaukee Brewers), Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays), and Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Miami Marlins). The North Division will consist of the Birmingham Barons (Chicago White Sox), Chattanooga Lookouts (Cincinnati Reds), Rocket City Trash Pandas (LA Angels), and Tennessee Smokies (Chicago Cubs).

2019 SEASON IN REVIEW: The Mississippi Braves concluded their 15th anniversary season in Central Mississippi with a 64-75 overall record, finishing fourth in the Southern League South Division. While the club missed out on the postseason for the third-straight season, the 2019 campaign saw the 3 millionth fan enter Trustmark Park, 1,000th franchise win, third no-hitter in club history, record three postseason All-Stars and the first Southern League Most Valuable Player.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A South League message board...





Double-A South League Stories from July 2, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.