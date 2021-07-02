Nolan Kingham Named Double-A South Player of the Month

July 2, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Mississippi Braves News Release







MONTGOMERY, AL - Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) today announced the Player and Pitcher of the Month Award winners for June in each of the 11 leagues in Major League Baseball's player development system. Nolan Kingham was named Pitcher of the Month for the Double-A South after his stellar month of June.

Kingham led the league in innings pitched (32.2) and went 3-0 with a 0.83 ERA in five starts. He held opponents to a .193 batting average and had a streak of 27 scoreless innings when he was promoted to Triple-A Gwinnett on June 29.

Kingham did not give up a run over his last three starts for the M-Braves. Kingham, 22, last gave up a run in the first inning of his start on June 6 at Pensacola. Since that one-run outing, he delivered three scoreless starts over 22 innings with two walks and 17 strikeouts, pitching into the eighth inning twice.

Kingham currently leads the Double-A South in innings pitched (55.0), T-1st in wins (5), 5th in ERA (2.29), and 6th in WHIP. In 15 starts for the M-Braves from 2019-2021, the Las Vegas native was 7-4 with a 2.88 ERA, 62 strikeouts, and 19 walks. Kingham was Atlanta's 12th round selection in 2018 out of Texas.

The M-Braves pitching staff has a 3.39 ERA this season, ranking seventh in minor league baseball. The starting rotation holds a 2.99 ERA, which is fifth in the minors.

The M-Braves return to Trustmark Park to begin the second half of the season, July 6-11, to face the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. For tickets, and information on upcoming promotions, visit mississippibraves.com, or call 888-BRAVES4.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A South League message board...





Double-A South League Stories from July 2, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.