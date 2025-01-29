Eight Different Goal Scorers Help Cougars to 8-3 Win over Broncos

January 29, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The Prince George Cougars stormed back into the win column with a commanding 8-3 victory over the Swift Current Broncos on Tuesday night at the CN Centre.

Eight different Cougars found the back of the net, while goaltender Josh Ravensbergen secured his 22nd win of the season with a solid 17-save performance.

Prince George wasted no time setting the tone, as Bauer Dumanski opened the scoring just 36 seconds in with his second goal of the season. The Broncos responded at 7:27, with former Cougar Carlin Dezainde tipping in his 21st of the campaign to even the score. However, the Cougars quickly regained control. At 10:23, Borya Valis set up Jett Lajoie on the power play to restore the lead, followed by a highlight-reel assist from Riley Heidt to Koehn Ziemmer at 13:19, making it 3-1. Dezainde struck again for Swift Current at 17:03, cutting the lead to one after an action-packed first period.

The second frame saw the Cougars turn up the intensity. Terik Parascak dazzled with an end-to-end rush, finishing with a slick wraparound for his 21st goal of the season. At 12:06, Riley Heidt brought the crowd to its feet-and sent them home with free pizza-burying his 21st goal of the year. The Cougars weren't done, as Viliam Kmec cashed in on the power play to make it 6-2. The Broncos managed to answer with a shorthanded tally at 17:29, but Prince George remained in control heading into the final period.

The third was all Cougars, as Matteo Danis (14:35) and Ben Riche (17:30) added insurance markers to seal the emphatic win. Prince George dominated the final frame, outshooting Swift Current 10-2.

With the victory, the Cougars continue their push in the standings and look to carry this momentum into their next matchup.

Stats and Standouts:

Koehn Ziemmer scored his 118th goal and is now three goals away from becoming the PG Cougars all-time goal scoring leader

Riley Heidt collected his 230th and 231st assist, now marking him five away from the Prince George and Victoria Cougar Record (Mark Morrison, 235)

Matteo Danis snapped a 13-game goalless drought.

Former Cougar Carlin Dezainde scored twice in his return to PG.

They Said It...

General Manager and Head Coach Mark Lamb on tonight's game...

https://media.chl.ca/wp-content/uploads/sites/46/2025/01/29022333/Post-Game-Mark-Lamb-Jan-28.mp3

What's Next...

The Cougars close out their home-stand with two games against the Tri-City Americans on Friday, January 31st at 7:00pm and Saturday, February 1st at 6:00 pm. You can secure your seats.

Next Game: Friday, January 31st vs. Tri-City - 7:00 pm

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from January 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.