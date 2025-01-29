Broncos Fall in Prince George

January 29, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Prince George, BC - Former Prince George Cougar turned Swift Current Bronco Carlin Dezainde scored twice but the visiting Broncos would fail to pick-up points for the time on their BC Division road-trip with a 8-3 loss in Prince George Tuesday night.

The Broncos would be hit with a unlucky bounce 38 seconds into the game as Bauer Dumanski would take a shot from the point that would take a high arc and beat Reid Dyck to take a 1-0 lead for the Cougars. The former Cougar Carlin Dezainde (Calgary, AB) would re-direct a point shot from Hunter Mayo (Saskatoon, SK) & Marek Ročák to tie the game at 1-1 at 7:27. The Cougars would respond on the power play as Jett Lajoie would mark his 10:33 and then the Cougars would move to a 3-1 lead on a Koehm Ziemmer goal from Riley Heidt at 13:19. Not to be outdone, Carlin Dezainde would make his mark in the period with his 22nd of season from Rylan Gould (Headingly, MB) and Mayo to get Swift Current within one at 17:03. A match penalty would be handed out to Cougar defenceman Corbin Vaughan for a direct hit to the head on Broncos forward Brady Birnie who would not return to the game.

Into the second period the Broncos would give up an early goal to the Cougar from Terik Parascak at 1:51 on a wraparound and the Cougars weren't done as on a broken play in the slot in Bronco territory and Riley Heidt would bury his 21st of the campaign pushing Prince George's lead to 5-2. They weren't done as Villam Kmec would send a puck throw traffic despite to some protest in front of the Bronco net would make it 6-2 Cougars at 16:42. On the following sequence Peyton Kettles would be assessed with a match penalty and a five minute penalty kill for the Broncos would see them solve Josh Ravensbergen with Clarke Caswell (Brandon, MB) notching his 16th of the season. Making it a three-goal deficit heading to the third period.

Swift Current could not overcome the three goal Prince George lead as the Cougars would get third period goals from Matteo Danis and Ben Riche to finish off the scoring and giving the Cougars the 8-3 win.

In the loss the Broncos snapped their winning streak at four games dropping their record to 24-19-1-1. They'll turn their attention to the Kamloops Blazers Friday night at the Sandman Centre on their 4th game of the five game BC Division trip.

