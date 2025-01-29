Preview: Americans at Blazers - January 29, 2025

January 29, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







LAST GAME: The Americans put on one of their best efforts of the season, going toe-to-toe with the league-leading Everett Silvertips in a 2-1 overtime loss in Everett on Sunday. Ryan Grout started in goal, just his third career WHL game, and he put on a show with a 37-save performance in the loss. Jake Sloan scored the lone goal for Tri-City, coming with 5:07 left in regulation to help secure a point.

VS KAMLOOPS: Tonight is the third of four meetings between the Americans and Blazers. The two teams haven't seen each other since mid October when they played back-to-back games at the Toyota Center. In the first game Jackson Smith scored the overtime winner to lift Tri-City to a 5-4 win, before Gavin Garland's two-goal performance helped Tri-City win 5-3 the next day. The season series wraps up February 11 in Kamloops.

SCORING LEADERS

Tri-City Americans Kamloops Blazers

Brandon Whynott (22-25-47) Emmitt Finnie (26-38-64)

Max Curran (14-31-45) Nathan Behm (24-27-51)

Jake Sloan (16-28-44) Jordan Keller (21-24-45)

SPECIAL TEAMS

Tri-City Americans Kamloops Blazers

Power Play - 15.0% (24-for-160) Power Play - 25.5% (42-for-176)

Penalty Kill - 81.4% (140-for-172) Penalty Kill - 73.9% (102-for-138)

How to Tune In:

Webcast: WHL Live - Sign Up & Watch Here

Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App

Follow us on social media: Twitter » Facebook » Instagram

