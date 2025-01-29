Oil Kings and Hitmen Meet in Mid-Week Battle in Calgary

January 29, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings







Calgary, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings hit the road tonight as they start a stretch of three of their next four games on the road.

Tonight, the destination is Calgary as the Oil Kings take on the Hitmen for the fourth of eight meetings this season between the two clubs. Currently, the Oil Kings are 1-2-0-0 against the Hitmen to this point. Most recently, the two met on New Year's Day with Calgary taking a 4-1 decision. In the season series, the Oil Kings have scored seven goals, to the Hitmen's nine through three games.

Head-to-head, Blake Fiddler and Gavin Hodnett each have three points to lead the way for the Oil Kings, while the Hitmen are led by four points in two games from Carter Yakemchuk.

The Oil Kings are coming off a 2-1 loss to the Lethbridge Hurricanes on Sunday evening with Rylen Roersma scoring the lone Oil Kings goal. It snapped a three-game winning streak for the Oil Kings who are now 25-17-1-2 on the season. Edmonton is currently fifth in the WHL's Eastern Conference.

The Hitmen are 28-12-3-2 on the season and have won four games in a row heading into tonight's contest. They sit third in the Eastern Conference and are 8-1-0-1 in their last ten games. They also feature one of the league's leading scorers in Ben Kindel who has 78 points this year, currently in a four-way tie for the league lead. Calgary is currently in the third spot in the East.

Game time from the Scotiabank Saddledome is 7 p.m.

Oil Kings Scoring Leaders (GP, G-A-Pts):

Gracyn Sawchyn (39, 23-36-59)

Gavin Hodnett (45, 20-26-46)

Roan Woodward (45, 17-25-42)

Lukas Sawchyn (45, 11-26-37)

Adam Jecho (34, 13-19-32)

Oil Kings Milestone Watch:

F Gracyn Sawchyn is 19 points away from 200 in the WHL

F Marshall Finnie is 18 points away from 100 in the WHL

F Adam Jecho is 12 games away from 100 in the WHL and 21 points away from 100 in the WHL

F Cole Miller is 20 points away from 100 in the WHL

Hitmen Scoring Leaders (GP, G-A-Pts):

Ben Kindel (44, 27-51-78)

Oliver Tulk (45, 26-49-75)

Connor Hvidston (45, 12-27-39)

Carter Yakemchuk (33, 15-22-37)

Carson Wetsch (45, 21-14-35)

2024-25 Schedule vs. Calgary Hitmen:

Saturday, Sep 28 @ EDM (4-1 EDM)

Friday, Nov 29 @ CGY (4-2 CGY)

Wednesday, Jan 1 @ EDM (4-1 CGY)

Wednesday, Jan 29 @ Calgary

Friday, Jan 31 @ Edmonton

Friday, Feb 7 @ Calgary

Wednesday, Mar 12 @ Edmonton

Sunday, Mar 16 @ Calgary

