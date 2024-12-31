Earthquakes Partner with Habbas Law to Bring Five Soccer-Themed Murals to Local Community

December 31, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes announced today that they will partner with Habbas Law to create five new soccer-inspired murals for the local community as part of the club's public arts project ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The first of the quintet of murals will be located at the Boys & Girls Club of Silicon Valley's Smythe Clubhouse in San Jose, with painting to take place in conjunction with art nonprofit Local Color San Jose.

"We are very excited to continue to expand our relationship with Habbas Law," said Earthquakes Chief Strategy Officer Ian Anderson. "These new murals represent our joint commitment to serving the local community and will highlight the wealth of creative talent here in San Jose."

"For generations, art has served as a reflection of our society and a creative expression of our passions, and soccer has served as a uniting force in San Jose because of universal values like dedication, discipline and courage," said Habbas Law Founder and Managing Partner Omar Habbas. "In bringing these two things together, Habbas Law is proud to support and visually inspire our local community through this series of murals."

Earlier this year, the Quakes announced a public arts campaign aimed at bringing 50 soccer-inspired murals to Northern California in honor of the club's 50th anniversary celebrations. Together with the collaborations with grassroots artists to amplify the aesthetic of local buildings and businesses, the club is creating an outdoor gallery of vibrant artwork before the arrival of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, an event that will put the Bay Area front and center on the global stage.

So far, 20 murals have been completed, with the most recent one at Meadows Elementary School in San Jose. Locations for select art pieces in the series that are available for public viewing will be updated on the Apple Maps Tour for San Jose Earthquakes-Inspired Murals.

