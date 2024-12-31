D.C. United Signs Defender Derek Dodson

December 31, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United has signed defender Derek Dodson after selecting him in Stage 2 of the 2024 MLS Re-Entry Draft. The Black-and-Red have signed Dodson to a one-year deal through 2025 with an option for 2026.

"Derek [Dodson] is coming off an impressive season in the USL Championship with the Birmingham Legion," Ally Mackay, D.C. United General Manager and Chief Soccer Officer, said. "He's a versatile player who can play a variety of positions and we're excited to add him to the roster ahead of the 2025 season."

Dodson spent the 2024 season with Minnesota United FC 2 in MLS NEXT Pro where he appeared in six matches, including one U.S. Open Cup match. He was subsequently loaned out to Birmingham Legion FC of the USL Championship on May 22, 2024. While in Birmingham, Dodson appeared in 23 matches, scoring one goal and recording two assists in 2,051 minutes played.

The defender was drafted eighth overall in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft by Orlando City SC before signing officially with them on April 28, 2021. Dodson would spend the 2021 season on loan with Hartford Athletic of the USL Championship where he appeared in 22 matches, scoring five goals and three assists. He would spend the 2022 season with Memphis 901 FC of the USL Championship, appearing in 31 matches, scoring three goals and recording three assists before transferring to the Charleston Battery ahead of the USL Championship of the 2023 season. In 2023, Dodson appeared in 39 matches, scoring three goals and recording five assists across all competitions, helping them reach the USL Championship Final. Dodson then signed officially with Minnesota United FC on Jan. 15, 2024.

The Illinois native played collegiate soccer locally here at Georgetown University in the National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) from 2017-2020. Dodson captained the Hoyas for two years and helped the university to its first NCAA Championship title in 2019. Across four years, Dodson appeared in 72 matches (54 starts), scoring 32 goals and recording 14 assists. He was named the 2017 Big East Freshman of the Year and a three-time First Team Big East honoree.

Derek Dodson

Position: Defender

Birthplace: Aurora, IL

Country: United States

Birthdate: 11/03/1998

Age: 26

Height: 6'1"

Weight: 168 lbs.

Status: Domestic

