Inter Miami CF Signs Haitian International and Experienced MLS Attacker Fafa Picault

December 31, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF announced today the signing of free agent winger/forward Fafa Picault through the 2025 Major League Soccer (MLS) season, with a Club option for 2026. The Haitian international attacker, nicknamed the Gazelle, brings eight years of MLS experience, boasting 57 goals and 30 assists, as well as notable international contributions with Les Grenadiers, including performances in the Concacaf Gold Cup.

"We're excited to welcome Fafa to Inter Miami CF. We believe that his pace, skill, and proven MLS track record can bring valuable quality and experience to our front lines. We're looking forward to having him with us to enhance our attacking options as we aim for success across multiple competitions in 2025," said President of Football Operations Raúl Sanllehí.

"I'm deeply honored to join an ambitious club like Inter Miami CF. Representing this badge and playing for the incredible fan base this organization has built locally, nationally, and internationally is a dream come true. I'm eager to meet my teammates and work together toward a historic 2025 campaign. Returning to South Florida-a place I proudly call home-gives me the chance to be closer to my family and childhood friends while bringing excitement to this passionate fútbol community. This opportunity is truly special, and I'm eager to make history with this team," said Picault.

The 33-year-old comes off a stellar 2024 season with Vancouver Whitecaps, contributing 10 goals and eight assists across all competitions, helping the team secure the Canadian Championship and an MLS Cup Playoffs spot. Prior to joining Vancouver, the Gazelle played for the Philadelphia Union (2017-2019), FC Dallas (2020), Houston Dynamo FC (2021-2022), and Nashville SC (2023). Most notably, Picault scored nine goals for Nashville SC in 2023 and played a pivotal role in its Leagues Cup campaign with goals in the semifinals and final. He also demonstrated consistent scoring ability, achieving double-digit goals in MLS play with Houston Dynamo (11 goals in 2021) and Philadelphia Union (10 goals in 2018).

The Haitian forward returns to South Florida, where he spent his formative years between ages nine and 16, marking a homecoming with a Floridian team for the third time in his career. Picault began his professional journey in the NASL with the Tampa Bay Rowdies in 2012 and had a standout season with the Fort Lauderdale Strikers in 2014, leading the team with 12 goals; the memorable season unfolded at the historic Lockhart Stadium, located where Chase Stadium now stands.

Picault's Club career also includes stints abroad, featuring for Czech First Division side Sparta Prague in 2015 and FC St. Pauli in Germany's 2. Bundesliga from 2015 to 2017.

On the international stage, Picault has earned 14 caps with the Haitian national team, appearing in the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup, the Concacaf Nations League, and FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Prior to committing to Haiti, he also represented the U.S. Men's National Team in 2016 and 2018, before making his one-time switch.

