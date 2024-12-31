Austin FC Adds Free Agent Midfielder Ilie Sánchez

Major League Soccer (MLS)

Austin, TEXAS - Austin FC announced today that the Club has signed free agent midfielder Ilie Sánchez to a one-year contract through the end of the 2025 season, with an additional option for 2026.

"In speaking with Rodolfo and Nico about their plans for the upcoming season, it quickly became clear that signing with Austin FC was the best choice for me," said Sánchez. "I want to thank them for this opportunity and look forward to playing at Q2 Stadium as a member of the home team for the first time."

Sánchez is an eight-year MLS veteran, having played the last three (3) seasons with Los Angeles FC and the previous five (5) with Sporting Kansas City. His career highlights in MLS include All-Star selections in 2018 and 2022, MLS Cup and Supporters' Shield titles in 2022, U.S. Open Cup wins in 2017 and 2024, and being named MLS Newcomer of the Year in 2017.

Sánchez served as LAFC's captain, and made the match-winning penalty kick in the 2022 MLS Cup Final. He has made 262 MLS regular season and playoff appearances to date with over 20,000 minutes played in the league.

"Ilie has been one of the league's top defensive midfielders in recent seasons," said Austin FC Sporting Director Rodolfo Borrell. "His quality, experience, and leadership will make him an excellent addition to our group."

Born and raised in Barcelona, Spain, Sánchez played in FC Barcelona's La Masia academy as a young player. He progressed through the youth levels and went on to make 114 appearances for Barça B. Sánchez transferred to 1860 Munich in Germany's 2. Bundesliga in 2014, playing one (1) season there before going on loan to Elche CF in Spain's LaLiga 2 for the following season. Sánchez moved to MLS in 2017, joining Sporting KC.

Sánchez was a finalist for the 2024 Audi Goals Drive Progress Impact Award, and won Sporting KC's Humanitarian of the Year award in 2019 and 2021 for his work as an advocate and supporter of the Special Olympics' Unified Teams. In June, he authored a piece in The Players' Tribune on the importance of LAFC's Unified Team.

Sánchez will occupy a Senior roster slot on the Austin FC roster. Sánchez is a U.S. citizen and does not occupy an international slot.

Transaction: Austin FC signs free agent midfielder Ilie Sánchez to a one-year contract through the end of the 2025 season, with an additional option for 2026.

Player Details

Name: Ilie Sánchez

Pronunciation: ILL-ee-ey

Position: Midfielder

Height: 6'0"

Date of Birth: November 21, 1990

Age: 34

Birthplace: Barcelona, Spain

Nationality: Spain

Last club: Los Angeles FC

How acquired: Signed as a free agent

Roster Designations: Senior

