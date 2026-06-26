CFL Edmonton Elks

EARTH SHATTERING Hit Forces the Fumble, Sparks a MASSIVE Edmonton Return

Published on June 25, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Edmonton Elks YouTube Video


The Edmonton Elks' defence delivers a crushing hit, forcing a turnover and a 93-yard return.

Check out the Edmonton Elks Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



Canadian Football League Stories from June 25, 2026


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central