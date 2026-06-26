EARTH SHATTERING Hit Forces the Fumble, Sparks a MASSIVE Edmonton Return

Published on June 25, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Edmonton Elks YouTube Video







The Edmonton Elks' defence delivers a crushing hit, forcing a turnover and a 93-yard return.







Canadian Football League Stories from June 25, 2026

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