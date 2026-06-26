EARTH SHATTERING Hit Forces the Fumble, Sparks a MASSIVE Edmonton Return
Published on June 25, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Edmonton Elks YouTube Video
The Edmonton Elks' defence delivers a crushing hit, forcing a turnover and a 93-yard return.
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