Early Offense Holds up as Ducks Swat Skeeters

(Sugar Land, Texas) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Sugar Land Skeeters 4-2 on Thursday night in the third game of a six-game series at Constellation Field.

The Ducks erupted for three runs in the first inning off Skeeters starter Konner Wade, sending eight men to the plate. Run-scoring errors off the bats of Daniel Fields and Ramon Cabrera, along with an RBI single by Miles Williams, did the damage. Sugar Land closed to within 3-1 in the bottom of the first when Derek Norris walked and came home on a single by Juan Silverio coupled with a fielding error.

Long Island got the run right back in the second inning, as a solo home run to right-center by Fields made it a 4-1 ballgame. Albert Cordero went deep to left field in the fourth off Ducks starter Jake Fisher, trimming the Ducks lead to two. Sugar Land brought the tying run to the plate in the seventh and eighth innings and put the tying runs in scoring position in the ninth. However, the Skeeters were unable to even the score.

Fisher (8-7) earned the win, tossing six innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits and three walks while striking out five. Wade (8-6) took the loss, giving up four runs (one earned) on three hits and a walk over six innings with five strikeouts. Francisco Rodriguez collected his 27th save of the season with a scoreless ninth inning, striking out two, including Anthony Giansanti to end the game.

The Ducks and Skeeters continue their six-game series on Friday night. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m. CDT at Constellation Field. Fans can follow all the action on the Long Island Ducks Broadcast Network. Live streaming HD video and audio will be available via BoxCast on the Ducks official Facebook page, YouTube channel and at LIDucks.com. Right-hander Dennis O'Grady (6-3, 3.75) gets the start for the Ducks against Skeeters southpaw James Russell (8-4, 2.43).

