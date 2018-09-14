Bats Quiet for Blue Crabs as Bees Even Series

September 14, 2018 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release





(Waldorf, MD.) - The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs (22-38) dropped the second game in the series against the New Britain Bees (28-33) 5-1, evening the series at one game each.

The scoring opened early on the night, as New Britain got it going with three runs in the top of the third. Darren Ford led off the game with a single, coming around to score on a single from Jonathon Galvez and an error in left field. Galvez made it all the way around to third on the play, allowing him to easily score on a Jason Rogers double two batters later. A single moved Rogers to third, where he would score to put New Britain ahead 3-0 on an error at second base.

A scoreless second inning ensued, before the Bees added another to their tally in the third. After David Wayne Russo (3-7) forced a popup to start the inning, Ryan Wagner doubled to right field. Vinny Siena added a second straight double, bringing home Wagner to give Jared Carkuff (1-0) a four-run lead.

Carkuff retired the first six batters he faced but issued back-to-back walks to Craig Maddox and Jose Gonzalez to begin the third. Francisco Rosario singled to load the bases, before Carkuff picked up his first strikeout of the game. Edwin Garcia came through with a sacrifice fly, scoring Maddox from third to cut the deficit to 4-1.

The Bees offense responded right away, getting the one run back in the top of the fourth. After a flyout started the frame, Rogers picked up his second double of the game to reach scoring position. A wild pitch moved Rogers up to third, allowing him to score on a sacrifice fly from Angelo Songco and push the Bees lead back out to four runs.

The Blue Crabs put up their second and third hits in the fifth inning, but Carkuff worked around the runners to put up a scoreless frame. The right-hander continued strong, getting 1-2-3 innings in the sixth and seventh to finish his scoreless night and hand over the 5-1 lead to his bullpen.

After a quiet eighth inning from both sides, the Bees sent Matt Quintana to the mound in the ninth looking to even the series. Quintana worked a spotless inning, finishing of the 5-1 win for New Britain, as they allowed just five hits on the night.

The Blue Crabs return to action Saturday, September 15th for the third game of the series against the New Britain Bees. First pitch in the final series of the 2018 season is scheduled for 6:35 P.M. on Saturday at Regency Furniture Stadium.

For more information on the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, or to reserve your seat today for any of the Blue Crabs upcoming home games, please visit our website at somdbluecrabs.com or call us at 301-638-9788.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from September 14, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.