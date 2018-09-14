Blue Crabs Walk-Off On Bees In 12 Innings To Take Series Opener

(Waldorf, MD) - The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs (22-38, 48-75) defeated the New Britain Bees (27-33, 60-63) 5-4 in walk-off fashion in 12 innings at Regency Furniture Stadium on Thursday night in the opener of a season-ending four-game series between inter-division rivals. The Bees drop to 6-4 overall when free baseball is played in 2018 (2-4 on the road) while also suffering their seventh walk-off loss on the campaign.

New Britain starting pitcher Rainy Lara tallied a no-decision in the contest, surrendering four runs on nine hits (one home run) in six innings pitched, striking out six. Southern Maryland starting pitcher Casey Delgado also did not factor in the game's final outcome, allowing four runs on six hits (one home run) over six innings on the bump, walking three while striking out two and hitting a batter.

New Britain took a 2-0 versus Delgado just three batters into the ballgame thanks to a two-run home run to left field off the bat of Deibinson Romero, his team-leading 18th roundtripper of the season. The 208 Liberty Division All-Star and Home Run Derby Champion has now driven in 71 runs, also tops on the ballclub. Trailing 3-2 in the top half of the fifth inning, the visitors plated a pair of runs to jump back out in front 4-3, highlighted by a two-run base knock produced by James Skelton as the Bees backstop plated Vinny Siena and Darren Ford after Siena led off the frame with a free pass and Ford followed by lacing a double into the right field corner. The Blue Crabs tied the game at four in the home half of the fifth courtesy of a solo home run to right from Frank Martinez with two men down and the bases empty. With the matchup still knotted at four in the bottom of the 12th, Southern Maryland sent the Crustacean Nation home with smiles on their faces with Martinez playing the role of the hero as he tallied a walk-off RBI single to centerfield with two out and the bases loaded against Chis Reed who came on in relief of losing pitcher Elvin Ramirez (1-4), making a winner out of Paul Clemens (4-8). Ford led the way offensively for New Britain with his 35th multi-hit performance of the year (tying him with Jason Rogers for the team lead) and eighth of the three-hit variety.

