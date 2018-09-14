Barnstormers Drub Road Warriors In Playoff Tuneup

Nate Reed threw five scoreless innings, and Ryan Casteel launched a grand slam as the Lancaster Barnstormers routed the Road Warriors, 14-1, on Friday evening.

It was the first playoff tuneup for the Barnstormers who clinched a berth while on the ride home from New Britain on Wednesday night.

Reed (13-3) allowed only two singles and a walk in throwing shutout baseball for the fourth consecutive start. The lefty ace struck out two in winning his seventh consecutive decision.

Meanwhile, the Barnstormers jumped on Road Warriors' starter Felix Baez for 11 runs in 2 1/3 innings. Blake Gailen slammed his league-leading 26th homer in the first with Darian Sandford on board. In the second, Rico Noel singled home a pair of runs for a 4-0 edge. Sandford and Tyler Bortnick each picked up a walk before Gailen forced Noel at home with a bouncer to the mound. Casteel followed with his 16th homer and second grand slam of the year, a drive onto the left field hillside.

Lancaster tacked three more runs on the board in the third inning. Sandford walked with the bases loaded for a 9-0 cushion, and Bortnick added two more with a double into the left field corner.

Conrad Gregor homered in the sixth, and Carlos Garcia doubled home a pair of runs in the eighth for a 14-0 lead.

Edwin Gomez busted up the shutout in the top of the ninth with an RBI single to center off reliever Stephen Johnson.

The Barnstormers will send Brooks Hall (11-4) to the mound on Saturday against lefty Kelvin Villa (6-11). It will be the final fireworks show of the 2018 regular season. Fans may tune into the Barnstormers YouTube Channel, beginning at 6:15.

NOTES: Sandford and Noel each stole two bases, giving the tandem 133 on the year...As a team, the Barnstormers have swiped 253, 11 shy of the Atlantic League record...Casteel's other grand slam was also against the Road Warriors on May 20...Reed took the league lead in wins and is third in ERA...He has not yielded a run in 23 1/3 innings over his last four starts...Gailen leads the league in homers by two over Long Island's David Washington and in RBI by one over York's Melky Mesa...K.C. Hobson is batting .342 in his last 76 at bats...Tyler Bortnick tied a franchise record, being hit by a pitch for the 17th time.

