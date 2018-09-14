Ducks Offense Stymied in Sugar Land

(Sugar Land, Texas) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Sugar Land Skeeters 3-1 on Friday night in the fourth game of a six-game series at Constellation Field.

Sugar Land opened up the scoring in the first inning when Derek Norris drew a two-out walk and Juan Silverio followed with a two-run home run to right-center field off Ducks starter Dennis O'Grady. It stayed that way until the sixth inning when Anthony Giansanti lifted a two-out solo homer to left-center, extending the Skeeters lead to three.

Long Island closed the gap to 3-1 in the seventh when Ramon Cabrera doubled down the right field line and then came home on a two-out throwing error by Silverio. However, the Ducks were unable to even the score.

Skeeters starter James Russell did not factor into the decision but threw three scoreless innings, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out two. Yasutomo Kubo (5-2) earned the win, pitching four innings, allowing one unearned run on two hits while striking out five. O'Grady (6-4) took the loss, conceding three runs on three hits and three walks over six innings with three strikeouts. Jean Machi collected his first save of the season with a scoreless ninth.

Cabrera led the Flock offensively with two hits.

The Ducks and Skeeters continue their six-game series on Saturday night. Game time is slated for 6:05 p.m. CDT at Constellation Field. Right-hander Brett Marshall (6-9, 4.68) takes the mound for the Ducks against Skeeters righty Michael Mariot (0-0, 0.00).

