Early Home Runs, Clutch Pitching Lift Dogs to Narrow Win

ROSEMONT, Ill. - The Skinny: After a solo home run from Victor Roache in the third inning, a two-run Michael Crouse longball in the fourth gave the Chicago Dogs a 3-2 lead that stuck to the end. Starter J.D. Busfield and a clutch trio out of the Chicago bullpen combined to keep Milwaukee off the board and lift the Dogs to their fifth win of the season.

Winning Pitcher: RHP J.D. Busfield

Losing Pitcher: RHP Angel Ventura

Save: LHP Adam Choplick

Star of the Game: Michael Crouse. With K.C. Hobson at second base in the fourth inning, Crouse launched his second home run of the season to put the Dogs up for good.

Next:

Who? Chicago Dogs vs. Milwaukee Milkmen, Game Two

Where? Franklin Field, Franklin, Wisconsin

When? Tuesday, 6:35 p.m. CDT

Pitching matchup? RHP Eddie Butler (Chicago) vs. LHP David Holmberg (Milwaukee)

Broadcast: bit.ly/chidogsradio

Extra Bite: The "Killer C's" - Casey Crosby, Jake Cousins and Adam Choplick - closed out the Dogs' win from the Chicago bullpen. Each pitched a hitless inning and stranded a Milwaukee runner to keep the Milkmen at bay and win the game for the Dogs. The Milkmen stranded at least one runner in each inning from the third to the ninth.

