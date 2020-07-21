Winnipeg Shuts out RedHawks in Series Opener

July 21, 2020 - American Association (AA) - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release





FARGO, N.D. - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (9-7) scored five unanswered runs and held the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (6-10) to seven hits Tuesday night in a 5-0 win at Newman Outdoor Field.

Winnipeg took advantage of a RedHawks error in the first inning to take the game's first lead and added another run in the second inning to double the advantage.

Goldeyes starter Frank Duncan (3-1) threw a five-hit shutout in 7.0 innings of work tonight against the 'Hawks. He struck out six Fargo-Moorhead batters and walked one to earn his second win against the RedHawks this season.

On the other side, Matt Tomshaw (0-2) gave up two earned runs on seven hits over 7.0 innings in the loss. He struck out five and walked none.

Winnipeg scored a run in the fifth inning and took advantage of strong bullpen performances from Jose Jose and Evan Grills, who each gave up just one hit in one inning of work, to keep the RedHawks off the board.

The Goldeyes scored a run each in the eighth and ninth innings to make it 5-0 going into the bottom of the ninth. F-M stranded a pair of runners in the ninth but couldn't get any runs across before the final out.

For the RedHawks, Correlle Prime and Jordan Patterson were the only batters with multiple hits in the game - each went 2-for-4 tonight.

Fargo-Moorhead will return to action on Wednesday night against Winnipeg. RHP Ryan Williams (0-1, 5.30 ERA) is scheduled to start against Goldeyes LHP Mitchell Lambson (2-1, 5.17 ERA).

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from July 21, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.