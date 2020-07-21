Duncan Dominates in Series Opener

FARGO, ND - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (9-7) beat the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks 5-0 at Newman Outdoor Field on Tuesday night.

Goldeyes' starter Frank Duncan (3-1) pitched seven shutout innings on just 90 pitches to earn the win. Duncan allowed five hits, walked one, and struck out six. Duncan also retired the leadoff batter in all seven of his innings, and allowed just one runner past first base.

Winnipeg took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first. Kevin Lachance opened the game with a line drive single to right and later stole second base. With two outs and Lachance on second, Kyle Martin hit a groundball to first baseman Drew Ward. Ward's flip to first that was intended for pitcher Matthew Tomshaw went into foul territory and allowed Lachance to score.

Logan Hill doubled to the right field wall leading off the top of the second. Three batters later, Jonathan Moroney grounded a single through the left side that scored Hill. Moroney has now hit safely in 10 consecutive games.

In the top of the fifth, Moroney capped off a nine-pitch at bat with a single to left-centre with one out. Moroney advanced to second on a groundout from Wes Darvill, and scored on a two-out single to left from Lachance.

Lachance led off the top of the eighth with a single to centre, took second on a groundout to shortstop from Darnell Sweeney, and scored the Goldeyes' fourth run on a single to right from Eric Wood.

With two outs and no one on base in the top of the ninth, Darvill walked, stole second, and came home when Lachance singled down the right field line.

Four of Winnipeg's five runs were scored with two outs. Lachance set a career-high with four hits, having collected three hits in a game on nine previous occasions.

Jose Jose and Evan Grills each pitched a scoreless inning in relief of Duncan.

Tomshaw (0-2) took the loss for the RedHawks (6-10), allowing three runs, two earned, on seven hits over seven innings. Tomshaw walked none and struck out five.

Game two of the four-game series is Wednesday night at 7:02 p.m. Mitchell Lambson (2-1, 5.17) takes on right-hander Ryan Williams (0-1, 5.30). All the action can be heard locally on 93.7 FM CJNU and worldwide at www.cjnu.ca

