Milkmen Feel the Heat from Chicago Dogs on Tuesday Night

Milwaukee Milkmen on the mound

The Milwaukee Milkmen were back at home after a successful six-game road trip last week, hosting the Chicago Dogs for the first of a three-game series.

The first two innings were quiet at Franklin Field until the top of the third when Victor Roache of the Chicago Dogs hit a home run to left field. It wasn't long until the Milkmen battled back. Milwaukee loaded the bases against Dogs pitcher J.D. Busfield, who hit Mason Davis with a pitch to bring Milwaukee's first run in. Next up was David Washington, and he drew a walk to drive in the Milkmen's second run and give the home team the lead. At the end of the third inning, Milkmen with the lead 2-1.

At the top of the fourth inning, Chicago didn't take long to strike back with Michael Crouse hitting a two-run home run. That gave the Dogs a 3-2 advantage.

Starting pitcher for the Milkmen Angel Ventura left the game with 6 innings pitched, 4 hits, 3 walks, 5 strikeouts, and those three runs allowed. Zach Hartman, Peyton Gray, and Jake Matthys combined to throw the final three innings without allowing a run.

Milwaukee had opportunities in the late innings, but failed to cash in. The Dogs took game one of the series by a final score of 3-2.

The Milkmen are back at Franklin Field tomorrow for the second game of the series against the Dogs. Gates open at 5:35 p.m. and the first pitch will be thrown at 6:35 p.m.

