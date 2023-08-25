Early Deficit Overwhelms C's in 7-2 Defeat

VANCOUVER, BC - Multiple runs in the second, third and fourth did the Canadians in on Wednesday as they dropped game three of their six-game set with the Spokane Indians [Rockies] 7-2 Thursday night at Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium.

A two-out, two-run home run from number nine batter Cuba Bess got the scoring started in the top of the second, but the C's punched right back in the bottom of the third when Gabby Martinez tattooed his 10th homer of the year to plate Vancouver's first run since the bottom of the tenth on Tuesday night.

That was the closest the Canadians would get in the game. Two more Indians runs scored in the third then they added another pair in the fourth to race out to a 6-1 advantage before another tally was plated in the top of the fifth.

Trailing 7-1, the C's used a walk and a two-out RBI double from Kekai Rios to cut the Spokane lead to five in the bottom of the fifth then loaded the bases but couldn't add any more offense. They put multiple runners aboard in the seventh and the eighth but failed to score.

On the slope, Cooper Benson was the lone Canadians hurler to not allow a run. The lefty went three scoreless innings, gave up a hit, walked one and struck out four.

The C's will aim to even the series tomorrow afternoon as part of a Fortis BC 'Nooner at The Nat. Gates open at noon and first pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. with coverage available on the C's Broadcast Network: CanadiansBaseball.com, Sportsnet, Bally Live and the MiLB First Pitch App.

