C's Drop Third Straight at Home for First Time in '23

VANCOUVER, BC - A solo homer from Estiven Machado was all the offense the Canadians managed in a 2-1 loss to the Spokane Indians [Rockies] Friday afternoon at Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium. It was their third consecutive loss of the week and the first time all season the C's have fallen in three straight home games.

Spokane used a lead-off single, a sacrifice bunt and an RBI double from the first three batters of the game to start the scoring. A wild pitch set up a run-scoring groundout that made it 2-0.

That would be virtually all Vancouver starter Hunter Gregory (L, 0-6) would give up. The RBI groundout was the first of 13 consecutive batters the righty retired between the first inning and the fifth, when he issued a two-out walk that bounced him from the game after 81 pitches. His final line: 4.2 innings, two hits, two runs, two walks and four Ks.

Machado's blast - his first of the year - came on a 3-2 pitch from Spokane starter Mason Albright (W, 1-0) in the third. The lefty nearly gave up the lead when Garrett Spain doubled with two outs in the fourth and Ryan McCarty joined him on base with a walk, but a strikeout ended the threat then he retired the side in order in the fifth to end his day.

The C's twice had a chance to tie the game or take the lead but came up short. With runners at the corners and one out in the seventh, third baseman Ben Sems made a leaping grab on a hot smash from Machado that turned what would have been a game-tying single into an inning-ending unassisted double play. Devonte Brown doubled with one out in the eighth but was stranded there after the next two batters were retired. Angel Chivilli (S, 17) went 1-2-3 in the ninth to secure the save and force the Canadians to the brink of a potential series loss.

Relievers Naswell Paulino and Justin Kelly contributed multiple scoreless innings of relief apiece to give the offense a chance to comeback, but the rally never came to fruition.

With the defeat, Vancouver is in danger of losing their first home series of the year and their third overall this season. They'll look to start their road to a series split Saturday night at 7:05 p.m. with Rafael Sanchez taking on Victor Juarez. Coverage is available on the C's Broadcast Network: CanadiansBaseball.com, Sportsnet, Bally Live and the MiLB First Pitch App.

