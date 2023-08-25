Pair of Grand Slams Power Sox to Win

August 25, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Everett AquaSox News Release







Pasco, WA: The Everett AquaSox scored early and often on Thursday night, winning their second in a row against the Tri-City Dust Devils by a score of 12-5 and remaining three games up on the final Northwest League playoff spot. Leading the way were Gabriel Gonzales and Hogan Windish, who each hit grand slams.

Everett's first rally was handed to them on a silver platter. After lead off hitter Cole Young reached on a fielding error, Harry Ford and Gonzalez each walked, loading the bases with nobody out. Hogan Windish followed that up with the first grand slam of the night, giving Everett the early 4-0 advantage.

The Dust Devils were not eager to lie down though. They picked up two runs of their own in the bottom of the first, with the big hit being a Cam Williams RBI double to make it 4-2.

But the AquaSox made it clear they were not playing around in the second inning, picking up four more runs on a three-run Ford double and a double from Gonzalez to make it 8-2.

Tri-City would score a run in both the second and third innings, but this would be the most their comeback would amount to.

The Frogs chased Dust Devil starter Chase Chaney after three innings of work. He allowed seven earned runs on four hits and four walks. His opponent, Raul Alcantara also went three innings, allowing four runs on four hits and six walks.

After Alcantara left the game, Everett's bullpen shined. Bernie Martinez, Reid Morgan, Matthew Willrodt and Jarod Bayless combined for six innings of one run ball, allowing only three hits and striking out 11.

Gonzales provided some more fireworks in the sixth, hitting Everett's second grand slam of the day and Tri-City scored one more in the eighth as the AquaSox finished off the 12-5 win.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from August 25, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.