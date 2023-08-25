Hillsboro Hops Set to Reveal New Mascot

August 25, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Hillsboro Hops News Release







Hillsboro, OR - The Hillsboro Hops announced today that the franchise will be revealing a new mascot for their nationally recognized Copa de la Diversión identity, Soñadores de Hillsboro (which translates to "Dreamers"). There will be a pregame ceremony at Ron Tonkin Field on Saturday, August 26th to unveil the new alebrije mascot. Tickets for the game can be purchased at HillsboroHops.com.

In March 2019, the three-time Northwest League Champions initially rebranded as Soñadores de Hillsboro for four games, as part of MiLB's national "Copa de la Diversión" initiative. The brand was first revealed at W.L. Henry Elementary School in Hillsboro, which has over 90% Latinx students. Ever since, the Soñadores brand has repeatedly received national recognition for its authentic representation of the local Latinx community.

In 2020, the Soñadores placed second in a competition for the best MiLB Copa de la Diversion hat. That same year in October, the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History selected gear from Los Soñadores to be featured at their exhibition, ¡Pleibol! In the Barrios and the Big Leagues, which explores the impact of Latinos in the game of baseball.

In 2022 MiLB announced the Soñadores de Hillsboro were selected as the 2022 winner of MiLB's season-long event series, Copa de la Diversión. The award, presented by Nationwide, was announced during the Baseball Winter Meeting Opening Night Reception in San Diego, CA.

During the 2022 season The Soñadores saw a 20.7% increase in attendance over non-Soñadores games throughout the season. Additionally, the Soñadores became heavily involved in its local Latino community by:

Providing more than $14,300 in college scholarships for first-generation Latino college students

Forming partnerships with Bustos Media, a local Spanish media outlet, and Unitus Community Credit Union.

"Soñadores is dedicated to everyone who has a dream, and works every day to reach that dream, especialmete para mi gente Latina y mis padres," said Ivan Hernandez, Director of community Development. Hernandez has been the driving force behind the brand and has led the Soñadores initiatives since the beginning.

Tickets to the final two Soñadores games on Saturday, August 26th and Friday, September 8th can be found at hillsborohops.com or by calling the Hops' front office.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from August 25, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.