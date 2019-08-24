Early Blue Crab Lead Downs Patriots 5-1

Bridgewater, New Jersey - The Somerset Patriots (16-26, 58-54) dropped fell 5-1 to the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs (22-20, 47-64) at TD Bank Ballpark Saturday night.

The Blue Crabs opened the scoring in the top of the second inning with a three-run home run from Charlie Valerio (9) over the left-center field fence.

Somerset answered in the home half of the fifth with a Craig Massey RBI double to left field that plated Gabriel Bracamonte.

Southern Maryland got the run back in the top of the seventh on Rubi Silva's RBI double and added another in the eighth on a Valerio run-scoring fielder's choice.

Blue Crabs' relievers retired the final 12 Patriots bats in order to lock down the win.

Adam Choplick (W, 2-2) earned the win with 2.2 innings of scoreless relief. David Holmberg (L, 1-5) pitched well but took the loss, yielding three runs over six innings with six strikeouts.

Southpaw Zack Dodson (0-1, 4.05 ERA) takes the mound for the Patriots tomorrow night against Blue Crabs lefty Tommy Thorpe (2-5, 6.37 ERA).

