Long Island Puts on an Offensive Showcase

(New Britain, Conn.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated New Britain Bees 15-4 on Saturday night in the middle game of a three-game series at New Britain Stadium.

Long Island leaped out in front early as Vladimir Frias launched his sixth home run of the season, a solo blast to right field giving the Ducks a 1-0 lead. That started a stretch of five consecutive innings in which a Ducks player hit a home run. Deibinson Romero hit a solo home run in the second and then a three-run homer in the third, in the fourth John Apostolo lifted his first home run since joining the Ducks and Ramon Cabrera hit a two-run blast in the fifth.

The Ducks scored six other runs that did not come from the home run ball. In the second inning D'Arby Myers plated a run with an RBI single, Hector Sanchez laced a run-scoring single in fourth and in seventh Frias hit an RBI single, Lew Ford slashed a two-run single and Sanchez notched an RBI groundout.

New Britain's scoring was highlighted by an Ozzie Martinez sacrifice fly, Darren Ford's RBI single, a Rando Moreno sacrifice fly and a run-scoring double from Ryan Jackson.

Ducks starting pitcher Brandon Beachy (3-0) picked up the win for Long Island after throwing five innings, allowing three runs (one earned) on four hits and five walks, while striking out three. Bees starter Cory Riordan (7-7) was tagged with the loss, tossing two and two-thirds innings, surrendering six runs on seven hits and a walk.

Cabrera led the Ducks offensively, going 5-5 with a home run, a double, two RBIs and four runs scored. Ford also had a five-hit evening with two RBIs and two runs scored.

The Ducks continue their road trip with the finale of a three-game series against the New Britain Bees. First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. from New Britain Stadium. Fans can follow all the action on the Long Island Ducks Broadcast Network. Live streaming video and audio will be available via BoxCast on LIDucks.com, Facebook Live and the Ducks official YouTube channel. Right-hander Vin Mazzaro (6-4, 4.67) gets the start for the Ducks against Bees righty Devin Burke (1-5, 4.85).

Long Island returns home on Monday, August 26, to begin a four four-game series against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Bethpage Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It's a K-Man Merch Monday! A designated player on the Blue Crabs will be selected as the evening's K-Man. If the K-Man strikes out during the game, fans will receive a 10% savings on a select item in the Waddle In Shop. If he strikes out a second time, the discount will grow to 20%. A third strikeout by the K-Man increases the savings to 30%. Tickets to the game, and all Ducks home games, can be purchased by visiting the box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Bethpage Ballpark. For further information, call (631) 940-DUCK or visit www.liducks.com.

