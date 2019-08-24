Crabs Continue Playoff Push in 5-1 Win

Bridgewater Township, NJ - After a potentially playoff hope shattering series loss to the York Revolution, a Southern Maryland team on their longest road trip of the season is proving resilient. The Revs have since lost two in a row, and after tonight's 5-1 victory over the Somerset Patriots, Southern Maryland was won back-to-back games while gaining two games in the standings.

The scoring started with a bang. Charlie Valerio blasted his first three run home run dating back to the 2019 season opener on April 25th. He brought home a trio including Josh McAdams who is five for seven in the first two games of the series, as well as Tony Thomas who was two for three this evening. The pair combine for more hits in the series than Somerset had in the entirety of Wednesday's contest.

The Patriots got one back in the fifth as Craig Massey doubled to bring home Gabriel Bracamonte. That would be the only run Somerset would score in the match, giving them just two runs in the first two games of this series.

Southern Maryland tacked on insurance runs in the seventh and eighth innings as Rubi Silva doubled a run home, and Valerio brought in his fourth RBI of the game.

The Blue Crabs are winning the games they need to, and taking advantage of a prime opportunity to gain ground in the division.

The Blue Crabs will return home Friday August 30th for the series opener of a four game set with the York Revolution, with a 5:05 p.m. first pitch with game two of a double header to follow.

